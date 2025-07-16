SRM Entertainment, a US-listed company, officially changed its name to Tron Inc. and its stock code was changed to TRON By: PANews 2025/07/16 21:10

SRM $0.01036 +4.12% CHANGE $0.00166357 +8.95%

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Globenewswire, the US-listed company SRM Entertainment officially changed its name to Tron Inc, and will also change its stock code from "SRM" to "TRON" on Nasdaq starting July 17, 2025. According to previous news , TRON plans to go public through a reverse merger with SRM Entertainment.