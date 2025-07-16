Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs attract $20b, topping all asset classes since April

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/16 21:18
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000086-1,14%

Spot crypto ETFs have seen $20 billion in inflows since April, outclassing all other ETF types.

Spot crypto dominated ETF inflows in the second quarter of 2025. On Wednesday, July 15, NovaDius Wealth President Nate Geraci highlighted the strong performance of spot ETFs. According to a chart by Todd Sohn from Strategas, spot crypto ETFs recorded $20 billion in inflows since April 8, more than any other ETF category.

Spot crypto ETFs, specifically spot Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) ETFs, drew twice as much capital as precious metals. In fact, they attracted more inflows than both precious metal and commodity ETFs combined.

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs also exceeded the combined inflows into thematic fund ETFs and Treasury bill ETFs. This is notable given the rise in Treasury yields during the same period and the growing popularity of AI-focused thematic funds.

These inflows suggest that more investors are turning to Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and geopolitical risk, a role traditionally held by gold, silver, and other commodities.

Bitcoin ETFs top gold by speed of inflows

Since the launch of Bitcoin ETFs, inflows have surged rapidly. A chart shared by Phil Rosen shows the pace of growth compared to gold ETFs. Over the past 13 years, gold ETFs have attracted approximately $70 billion in inflows. By comparison, Bitcoin ETFs have accumulated $50 billion in just 150 trading days since their launch.

Still, gold ETFs continue to dominate in terms of assets under management. For instance, the largest among them, the SPDR Gold Shares ETF, has $102.12 billion in AUM alone. The second largest, BlackRock’s iShares Gold Trust, has $47.75 billion in AUM.

This suggests that while Bitcoin has gained ground as a macro hedge, it still has a long way to go before it can rival gold as a dominant store of value.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0,04313-11,79%
Notcoin
NOT$0,000978+8,90%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Share
Market Rotates Toward High-Utility Tokens: Solana, XRP, and BlockchainFX Named Top Cryptos to Watch

Market Rotates Toward High-Utility Tokens: Solana, XRP, and BlockchainFX Named Top Cryptos to Watch

This rotation is becoming clearer with every passing week as institutional money and smart retail investors reallocate their portfolios. Analysts […] The post Market Rotates Toward High-Utility Tokens: Solana, XRP, and BlockchainFX Named Top Cryptos to Watch appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$2,61+9,21%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,003625-3,71%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/13 18:50
Share
Anthony Pompliano Says Bitcoin's Made Gold A 'Disastrous Investment'—How Come GLD Keeps Making New Highs?

Anthony Pompliano Says Bitcoin's Made Gold A 'Disastrous Investment'—How Come GLD Keeps Making New Highs?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is “the hurdle rate” that has made gold as measured by the SPDR Gold Trustread more
Bitcoin
BTC$115 424,46+3,45%
Moonveil
MORE$0,02514-1,56%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/13 19:12
Share

Trending News

More

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Market Rotates Toward High-Utility Tokens: Solana, XRP, and BlockchainFX Named Top Cryptos to Watch

Anthony Pompliano Says Bitcoin's Made Gold A 'Disastrous Investment'—How Come GLD Keeps Making New Highs?

Fed Highlights Labor Market Risks in Rate Decision

Sheikh Maktoum Declares Dubai World Leader in Licensed Virtual Assets