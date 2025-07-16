Liquid Collective Launches Solana Liquidity Staking Token LsSOL to Institutional Investors By: PANews 2025/07/16 21:14

SOL $194.3 +8.41% TOKEN $0.00936 +8.08% BLOCK $0.01834 +20.89%

PANews reported on July 16 that according to The Block, the enterprise-level liquidity staking platform Liquid Collective launched the Solana-based, institution-centric liquidity staking token Liquid Staked SOL (LsSOL), which aims to meet the needs of institutions and exchange-traded product (ETP) providers as the spot Solana ETF may be approved by the federal government in the coming months.