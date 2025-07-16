Matador Technologies, a publicly traded company, plans to accumulate 6,000 Bitcoins by 2027

Chinese woman pleads guilty in $7B UK Bitcoin fraud case ahead of trial

UK seizes 61,000 Bitcoin worth $7B in one of the world's largest crypto fraud cases. Zhang and Ling plead guilty to laundering funds tied to a $5.6B Chinese investment scam. Civil battle looms over seized Bitcoin as victims and UK government vie for recovery. Two individuals accused in one of the largest cryptocurrency fraud cases in UK history have pleaded guilty to charges of laundering criminal funds using Bitcoin. Yadi Zhang, 47, also known as Zhimin Qian, admitted to possessing and transferring criminal property, while her assistant, Seng Hok Ling, also 47, pleaded guilty to dealing in cryptocurrency. Their guilty pleas came on the eve of their 12-week trial at a London court. Both are scheduled to be sentenced on November 10. The case stems from a 2018 seizure of approximately 61,000 Bitcoin from a West London property, now valued at nearly $7 billion. The haul is among the largest cryptocurrency recoveries ever made by law enforcement worldwide. Prosecutors allege that Zhang orchestrated a fraudulent investment scheme that generated much of the illicit funds, while Ling assisted in transferring the proceeds into cryptocurrency accounts. Background of the fraud and investigation The criminal case is connected to broader investment fraud originating in China. In 2017, Chinese authorities began investigating a suspected fraudulent project in Tianjin, which defrauded more than 128,000 people nationwide. The project, operated under the company Tianjin Lantian, lured investors with promises of high returns, ultimately stealing 40 billion yuan ($5.6 billion). Fourteen Chinese nationals have been convicted in relation to that scheme. Within the UK, Zhang and her associates facilitated laundering part of these proceeds through cryptocurrency. Another woman involved, Jian Wen, who lived with Zhang in Hampstead, was previously convicted of laundering Bitcoin and sentenced to more than six years in prison. Wen's involvement highlighted the rapid…