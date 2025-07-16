Crypto research firm Delphi Digital launches free AI research platform Delphi Intelligence

By: PANews
2025/07/16 20:17
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Forbes, crypto research institution Delphi Digital launched its first free AI research platform, Delphi Intelligence. The platform integrates its two-year AI accelerator results and $25 million in early investment experience to provide non-academic cutting-edge technology analysis for corporate decision makers, covering generative video models, reinforcement learning and other directions. Delphi is famous for its crypto ecosystem research report released in 2018. This transformation reflects its strategic judgment that "crypto and AI must merge." The platform adopts an open source model, and users can subscribe to emails to obtain the latest trend reports in the intersection of Web3 and AI. At present, the platform has launched special reports such as AI browsers and video generation models.

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Market Rotates Toward High-Utility Tokens: Solana, XRP, and BlockchainFX Named Top Cryptos to Watch

Market Rotates Toward High-Utility Tokens: Solana, XRP, and BlockchainFX Named Top Cryptos to Watch

This rotation is becoming clearer with every passing week as institutional money and smart retail investors reallocate their portfolios. Analysts […] The post Market Rotates Toward High-Utility Tokens: Solana, XRP, and BlockchainFX Named Top Cryptos to Watch appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/13 18:50
Chinese woman pleads guilty in $7B UK Bitcoin fraud case ahead of trial

Chinese woman pleads guilty in $7B UK Bitcoin fraud case ahead of trial

The post Chinese woman pleads guilty in $7B UK Bitcoin fraud case ahead of trial appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UK seizes 61,000 Bitcoin worth $7B in one of the world’s largest crypto fraud cases. Zhang and Ling plead guilty to laundering funds tied to a $5.6B Chinese investment scam. Civil battle looms over seized Bitcoin as victims and UK government vie for recovery. Two individuals accused in one of the largest cryptocurrency fraud cases in UK history have pleaded guilty to charges of laundering criminal funds using Bitcoin. Yadi Zhang, 47, also known as Zhimin Qian, admitted to possessing and transferring criminal property, while her assistant, Seng Hok Ling, also 47, pleaded guilty to dealing in cryptocurrency. Their guilty pleas came on the eve of their 12-week trial at a London court. Both are scheduled to be sentenced on November 10. The case stems from a 2018 seizure of approximately 61,000 Bitcoin from a West London property, now valued at nearly $7 billion. The haul is among the largest cryptocurrency recoveries ever made by law enforcement worldwide. Prosecutors allege that Zhang orchestrated a fraudulent investment scheme that generated much of the illicit funds, while Ling assisted in transferring the proceeds into cryptocurrency accounts. Background of the fraud and investigation The criminal case is connected to broader investment fraud originating in China. In 2017, Chinese authorities began investigating a suspected fraudulent project in Tianjin, which defrauded more than 128,000 people nationwide. The project, operated under the company Tianjin Lantian, lured investors with promises of high returns, ultimately stealing 40 billion yuan ($5.6 billion). Fourteen Chinese nationals have been convicted in relation to that scheme. Within the UK, Zhang and her associates facilitated laundering part of these proceeds through cryptocurrency. Another woman involved, Jian Wen, who lived with Zhang in Hampstead, was previously convicted of laundering Bitcoin and sentenced to more than six years in prison. Wen’s involvement highlighted the rapid…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 02:20
