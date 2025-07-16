Eclipse Foundation to airdrop 100 million ES tokens to early adopters By: PANews 2025/07/16 18:09

TOKEN $0.00926 +6.07% ES $0.09694 +0.14% BLOCK $0.01811 +20.01%

PANews reported on July 16 that according to The Block, a spokesperson for the Eclipse Foundation said that it has launched its native ES token and will airdrop it to early users. A total of 1 billion ES tokens have been issued. 10% (100 million) of them will be distributed through airdrops, and another 5% will be allocated as "liquidity" funds to support exchange transactions. The remaining tokens are allocated to ecosystem and development (35%), contributors (including current and future team members, 19%), and early supporters and investors (31%). Airdrop qualifications are mainly based on three factors: on-chain activities in the Turbo Tap game, X social media performance measured by Kaito analysis, and Discord community participation. The Turbo Tap game stress tests the network by rewarding users with "grass" points, but the spokesperson said that the points and tokens are not 1:1 exchangeable. The airdrop will start on Wednesday and will be distributed within the next 30 days. Snapshots and allocation basis will be announced later to prevent users from manipulating the system. ES tokens have been deployed on the Eclipse, Ethereum and Solana mainnets.