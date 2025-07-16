DEA, FBI Seize $10 Million in Cryptocurrency Linked to Sinaloa Drug Cartel By: PANews 2025/07/16 18:17

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Department of Justice disclosed that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seized $10 million in cryptocurrencies related to the drug cartel Sinaloa in a joint operation in Miami, Florida. The Sinaloa Group is one of the six major transnational drug trafficking terrorist organizations identified by the U.S. government. The son of the group's leader Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has pleaded guilty in Chicago.