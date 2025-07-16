The Smarter Web Company, a listed company, increased its holdings of 325 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,600 bitcoins By: PANews 2025/07/16 17:09

PANews reported on July 16 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company The Smarter Web Company disclosed that it has increased its holdings by 325 bitcoins and currently owns a total of 1,600 bitcoins.