Policy dividends and deficit crisis resonate: the "abnormal" prosperity behind Bitcoin's breakthrough of $120,000

By: PANews
2025/07/16 15:00
SIX
SIX$0.01775+1.66%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000952+5.07%

These are not “normal” times. Bitcoin has been on a crazy, straight-line rise. Interest rates are rising, the dollar has lost 11% of its value in six months, and the total crypto market value has surged by $1 trillion in just three months.

What exactly happened? The answer is clear: Bitcoin has entered "crisis mode."

Policy dividends and deficit crisis resonate: the "abnormal" prosperity behind Bitcoin's breakthrough of $120,000

Bitcoin is so strong these days that it can hit all-time highs (ATHs) multiple times a day. Since the U.S. House of Representatives passed President Trump’s Big, Beautiful Act on July 3, the price of Bitcoin has skyrocketed by $15,000. If gold doesn’t raise alarm bells, then Bitcoin’s surge should be enough to do so.

Policy dividends and deficit crisis resonate: the "abnormal" prosperity behind Bitcoin's breakthrough of $120,000

Is there a more obvious signal than this? Looking at the trend comparison between Bitcoin and the US dollar index ($DXY) since the beginning of the year, there are two obvious divergences:

April 9 (after the 90-day tariff suspension period ends)

July 1 (when the Big and Beautiful Act was passed)

Everything is self-evident.

Policy dividends and deficit crisis resonate: the "abnormal" prosperity behind Bitcoin's breakthrough of $120,000

In July, the market received data showing that the United States recorded a fiscal deficit of $316 billion in May 2025 alone. This is the third highest monthly deficit level in history. At first, the market still had expectations because Musk opposed the spending bill.

However, this hope quickly faded in early July.

Policy dividends and deficit crisis resonate: the "abnormal" prosperity behind Bitcoin's breakthrough of $120,000

At the time, Bitcoin's rise seemed to benefit from the market's expectations for a trade agreement. But it turns out that whether a trade agreement is announced or not, the market results are surprisingly consistent: bond yields climb, Bitcoin soars, the dollar falls, and gold rises.

This is by no means a “normal” market condition. We anticipated and caught this trend: we bought decisively on the pullbacks at $80,000, $90,000 and $100,000, and accurately predicted the target price of $115,000.

Last Friday, we raised our target further to over $120,000 – a level that has just been hit.

Policy dividends and deficit crisis resonate: the "abnormal" prosperity behind Bitcoin's breakthrough of $120,000

This is undoubtedly a double boost (double benefit) for gold and Bitcoin.

Since the beginning of the year, the S&P 500 has fallen 15% in Bitcoin terms. And if we trace back to 2012, the S&P 500 in Bitcoin terms has plummeted a staggering 99.98%. The current situation is: the value of Bitcoin has soared, and the value of the US dollar has shrunk.

Again, keep a close eye on the U.S. fiscal deficit.

Policy dividends and deficit crisis resonate: the "abnormal" prosperity behind Bitcoin's breakthrough of $120,000

More importantly, institutional funds seem to be rushing into the market to chase this round of Bitcoin market.

The asset management scale (AUM) of Bitcoin ETF IBIT has rapidly climbed to a record high of $76 billion in less than 350 days. In comparison, it took the world's largest gold ETF GLD more than 15 years to reach the same scale.

Policy dividends and deficit crisis resonate: the "abnormal" prosperity behind Bitcoin's breakthrough of $120,000

In our in-depth exchanges with institutional investors, we have noticed a recurring consensus: broadly speaking, institutional capital such as family offices and hedge funds can no longer ignore Bitcoin. Even "conservative" funds are considering allocating about 1% of their assets under management (AUM) to Bitcoin.

It should be noted that when we say Bitcoin is in "crisis mode", we are not bearish on other assets. In fact, the short-term "stimulus" effect of more deficit spending is "positive", and risk assets may continue to rise in the short term.

Of course, its long-term negative impact cannot be ignored.

Policy dividends and deficit crisis resonate: the "abnormal" prosperity behind Bitcoin's breakthrough of $120,000

Ironically, if the deficit problem were solved, all of America’s woes would be solved. It would lower interest rates, curb inflation, and boost the dollar. But Bitcoin knows that this is almost impossible to happen — just look at how its gains accelerated after the spending bill was passed.

Changes in the economic landscape are precisely where opportunities for investors lie. As the market gradually digests this ongoing deficit spending crisis, capital is undergoing a large-scale rotation, and asset prices are fluctuating violently as a result.

Policy dividends and deficit crisis resonate: the "abnormal" prosperity behind Bitcoin's breakthrough of $120,000

Finally, it’s interesting to note that leveraged short positions in Ethereum are currently at an all-time high, as reported by ZeroHedge. This mirrors what we observed prior to the market bottom in April 2025.

Is a massive crypto market short squeeze about to begin? Something may be brewing…

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Market Rotates Toward High-Utility Tokens: Solana, XRP, and BlockchainFX Named Top Cryptos to Watch

Market Rotates Toward High-Utility Tokens: Solana, XRP, and BlockchainFX Named Top Cryptos to Watch

This rotation is becoming clearer with every passing week as institutional money and smart retail investors reallocate their portfolios. Analysts […] The post Market Rotates Toward High-Utility Tokens: Solana, XRP, and BlockchainFX Named Top Cryptos to Watch appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$2.5747+6.65%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003634-3.58%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/13 18:50
Share
Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

The post Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD gains marginally to near 1.3760 ahead of monetary policy announcements by the Fed and the BoC. Both the Fed and the BoC are expected to lower interest rates. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern. The USD/CAD pair ticks up to near 1.3760 during the late European session on Wednesday. The Loonie pair gains marginally ahead of monetary policy outcomes by the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) during New York trading hours. Both the BoC and the Fed are expected to cut interest rates amid mounting labor market conditions in their respective economies. Inflationary pressures in the Canadian economy have cooled down, emerging as another reason behind the BoC’s dovish expectations. However, the Fed is expected to start the monetary-easing campaign despite the United States (US) inflation remaining higher. Investors will closely monitor press conferences from both Fed Chair Jerome Powell and BoC Governor Tiff Macklem to get cues about whether there will be more interest rate cuts in the remainder of the year. According to analysts from Barclays, the Fed’s latest median projections for interest rates are likely to call for three interest rate cuts by 2025. Ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto Tuesday’s losses near 96.60. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern, which indicates a bearish reversal. The neckline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is plotted near 1.3715. The near-term trend of the pair remains bearish as it stays below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.3800. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slides to near 40.00. A fresh bearish momentum would emerge if the RSI falls below that level. Going forward, the asset could slide towards the round level of…
NEAR
NEAR$2.506+8.43%
SIX
SIX$0.01778+2.18%
GET
GET$0.002782+1.16%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:23
Share
Anthony Pompliano Says Bitcoin's Made Gold A 'Disastrous Investment'—How Come GLD Keeps Making New Highs?

Anthony Pompliano Says Bitcoin's Made Gold A 'Disastrous Investment'—How Come GLD Keeps Making New Highs?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is “the hurdle rate” that has made gold as measured by the SPDR Gold Trustread more
Bitcoin
BTC$114,470.27+2.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02499-3.06%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/13 19:12
Share

Trending News

More

Market Rotates Toward High-Utility Tokens: Solana, XRP, and BlockchainFX Named Top Cryptos to Watch

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

Anthony Pompliano Says Bitcoin's Made Gold A 'Disastrous Investment'—How Come GLD Keeps Making New Highs?

Sheikh Maktoum Declares Dubai World Leader in Licensed Virtual Assets

Washington, Beijing trade tensions send global markets into week of uncertainties