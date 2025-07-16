JP Morgan to ‘get involved’ in stablecoins despite CEO skepticism

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/16 15:06
GET
GET$0.002782+1.16%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.14945+1.19%

TradFi giant JPMorgan Chase is moving ahead with stablecoin-related efforts, even as CEO Jamie Dimon remains unconvinced of their broader appeal. 

On the bank’s latest earnings call, according to CNBC, Dimon revealed that JPMorgan plans to be actively involved in stablecoin development as it works to keep up with fintech rivals pushing into digital payments.

“We’re going to be involved in both JPMorgan deposit coin and stablecoins to understand it, to be good at it,” said the CEO. Dimon, who is a long-standing critic of the crypto industry, however, reiterated his skepticism of the asset class. While he acknowledged their utility, he questioned the need.

“I think they’re real, but I don’t know why you’d want to [use a] stablecoin as opposed to just payment,” he reportedly added.

The CEO’s comments follow the bank’s filing of a stablecoin-related trademark “JPMD” earlier in June, prompting speculation that the bank may be preparing to launch its own stablecoin. While the digital asset is expected to be exclusive to institutional clients and is not a true stablecoin in the sense of being universally accepted, the increasing efforts signals the bank’s intent to participate more directly in blockchain-based payments.

JPMorgan’s push is not isolated. Other top U.S. banks like Citigroup and Bank of America are reportedly exploring similar initiatives, as competitive pressure and fear of falling behind continue to grow.

Back in May, a Wall Street Journal report revealed that JPMorgan had been involved in private talks with other banks about potentially issuing a joint bank-backed stablecoin. However, further comments have not been made regarding the initiative.

Meanwhile, retail powerhouses Walmart and Amazon are also reportedly weighing the launch of their own dollar-pegged stablecoins. The growing wave of interest comes as the U.S. regulatory landscape shifts, with lawmakers actively working on the GENIUS Act, a bill that could shape the future of stablecoins in the United States. 

While the bill recently hit a roadblock from House Republicans, industry optimism remains high that it could usher in clearer regulations for issuance and use, with hopes of bringing the trillion-dollar stablecoin market fully onshore.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Market Rotates Toward High-Utility Tokens: Solana, XRP, and BlockchainFX Named Top Cryptos to Watch

Market Rotates Toward High-Utility Tokens: Solana, XRP, and BlockchainFX Named Top Cryptos to Watch

This rotation is becoming clearer with every passing week as institutional money and smart retail investors reallocate their portfolios. Analysts […] The post Market Rotates Toward High-Utility Tokens: Solana, XRP, and BlockchainFX Named Top Cryptos to Watch appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$2.5747+6.65%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003634-3.58%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/13 18:50
Share
Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

The post Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD gains marginally to near 1.3760 ahead of monetary policy announcements by the Fed and the BoC. Both the Fed and the BoC are expected to lower interest rates. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern. The USD/CAD pair ticks up to near 1.3760 during the late European session on Wednesday. The Loonie pair gains marginally ahead of monetary policy outcomes by the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) during New York trading hours. Both the BoC and the Fed are expected to cut interest rates amid mounting labor market conditions in their respective economies. Inflationary pressures in the Canadian economy have cooled down, emerging as another reason behind the BoC’s dovish expectations. However, the Fed is expected to start the monetary-easing campaign despite the United States (US) inflation remaining higher. Investors will closely monitor press conferences from both Fed Chair Jerome Powell and BoC Governor Tiff Macklem to get cues about whether there will be more interest rate cuts in the remainder of the year. According to analysts from Barclays, the Fed’s latest median projections for interest rates are likely to call for three interest rate cuts by 2025. Ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto Tuesday’s losses near 96.60. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern, which indicates a bearish reversal. The neckline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is plotted near 1.3715. The near-term trend of the pair remains bearish as it stays below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.3800. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slides to near 40.00. A fresh bearish momentum would emerge if the RSI falls below that level. Going forward, the asset could slide towards the round level of…
NEAR
NEAR$2.506+8.43%
SIX
SIX$0.01778+2.18%
GET
GET$0.002782+1.16%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:23
Share
Anthony Pompliano Says Bitcoin's Made Gold A 'Disastrous Investment'—How Come GLD Keeps Making New Highs?

Anthony Pompliano Says Bitcoin's Made Gold A 'Disastrous Investment'—How Come GLD Keeps Making New Highs?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is “the hurdle rate” that has made gold as measured by the SPDR Gold Trustread more
Bitcoin
BTC$114,470.27+2.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02499-3.06%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/13 19:12
Share

Trending News

More

Market Rotates Toward High-Utility Tokens: Solana, XRP, and BlockchainFX Named Top Cryptos to Watch

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

Anthony Pompliano Says Bitcoin's Made Gold A 'Disastrous Investment'—How Come GLD Keeps Making New Highs?

Sheikh Maktoum Declares Dubai World Leader in Licensed Virtual Assets

Washington, Beijing trade tensions send global markets into week of uncertainties