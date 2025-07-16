Whale 8a5nSU sold $PUMP and made a profit of $3.416 million

By: PANews
2025/07/16 13:22
USDCoin
USDC$0.9991-0.06%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004105+2.36%

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Lookonchain , whale 8a5nSU invested a total of $ 5 million USDC through 5 wallets to participate in the $PUMP public sale and purchased 1.25 billion $PUMP . 5 hours ago, the whale sold all of them at an average price of $ 0.0067 , earning $ 8.416 million USDC , locking in $ 3.416 million in profits, with a return rate of 68% .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Russia’s Central Bank Prepares Crackdown on Crypto in New 2026–2028 Strategy

Russia’s Central Bank Prepares Crackdown on Crypto in New 2026–2028 Strategy

The Central Bank of Russia’s long-term strategy for 2026 to 2028 paints a picture of growing concern. The document, prepared […] The post Russia’s Central Bank Prepares Crackdown on Crypto in New 2026–2028 Strategy appeared first on Coindoo.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.14838-0.47%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 02:30
Share
Market Rotates Toward High-Utility Tokens: Solana, XRP, and BlockchainFX Named Top Cryptos to Watch

Market Rotates Toward High-Utility Tokens: Solana, XRP, and BlockchainFX Named Top Cryptos to Watch

This rotation is becoming clearer with every passing week as institutional money and smart retail investors reallocate their portfolios. Analysts […] The post Market Rotates Toward High-Utility Tokens: Solana, XRP, and BlockchainFX Named Top Cryptos to Watch appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$2.5845+6.92%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003626-3.92%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/13 18:50
Share
Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet Inc. has formalized the subsidiary in Miami, Florida, naming it Metaplanet Income Corp.
Union
U$0.007312-2.36%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,541.18+2.26%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00335+0.60%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:34
Share

Trending News

More

Russia’s Central Bank Prepares Crackdown on Crypto in New 2026–2028 Strategy

Market Rotates Toward High-Utility Tokens: Solana, XRP, and BlockchainFX Named Top Cryptos to Watch

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Anthony Pompliano Says Bitcoin's Made Gold A 'Disastrous Investment'—How Come GLD Keeps Making New Highs?

Sheikh Maktoum Declares Dubai World Leader in Licensed Virtual Assets