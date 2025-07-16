Whale 8a5nSU sold $PUMP and made a profit of $3.416 million By: PANews 2025/07/16 13:22

USDC $0.9991 -0.06% PUMP $0.004105 +2.36%

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Lookonchain , whale 8a5nSU invested a total of $ 5 million USDC through 5 wallets to participate in the $PUMP public sale and purchased 1.25 billion $PUMP . 5 hours ago, the whale sold all of them at an average price of $ 0.0067 , earning $ 8.416 million USDC , locking in $ 3.416 million in profits, with a return rate of 68% .