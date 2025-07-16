Jonathan Gould Inaugurated as 32nd Director of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency By: PANews 2025/07/16 07:46

U $0.000414 -47.05%

PANews reported on July 16 that according to an official announcement from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Jonathan V. Gould was sworn in as the 32nd Director of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. In his statement, he said that he would be committed to maintaining the continued development and innovation of the national banking system, supporting the U.S. economy, and thanked President Trump for his nomination and the Senate for his confirmation.