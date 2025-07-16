Pump.Fun is suspected to have transferred 98,000 SOL to the repurchase address, worth about 16 million US dollars By: PANews 2025/07/16 07:55

PANews reported on July 16 that on-chain information showed that Pump.Fun had allegedly transferred 98,000 SOLs, worth approximately US$16 million, to the repurchase address. Earlier, there was market news that Pump.Fun launched the first round of PUMP repurchase.