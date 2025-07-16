Donald Trump Jr.: Cryptocurrency will grow into a multi-trillion dollar industry

By: PANews
2025/07/16 07:26
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.225+4.83%
Wink
LIKE$0.007331+9.89%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04945+9.52%

PANews reported on July 16 that Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of Trump, said: Cryptocurrency will grow into an industry worth (at least) trillions of dollars. I like Musk's role as an innovator.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bank of America raises its gold and silver price forecasts for next year to $5,000 and $65 per ounce, respectively.

Bank of America raises its gold and silver price forecasts for next year to $5,000 and $65 per ounce, respectively.

PANews reported on October 13th that Bank of America raised its gold and silver price forecasts for next year to $5,000 per ounce (average $4,400 per ounce) and $65 per ounce (average $56 per ounce). The extreme imbalance in the physical silver market is likely to normalize at some point, exacerbating volatility.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.14639-1.48%
4
4$0.1761+39.09%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 17:09
Share
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002092-3.63%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.006205+10.88%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.085-10.52%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Share
Japanese Bitcoin Giant Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Enter U.S. Market

Japanese Bitcoin Giant Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Enter U.S. Market

Metaplanet, Japan's largest corporate Bitcoin holder, has completed a massive $1.4 billion fundraising round and launched new subsidiaries in Miami and Tokyo. The Tokyo-listed company more than doubled its initial fundraising target, attracting major institutional investors including sovereign wealth funds.
Union
U$0.007382+0.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02511-2.78%
Major
MAJOR$0.11169+12.85%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/18 05:15
Share

Trending News

More

Bank of America raises its gold and silver price forecasts for next year to $5,000 and $65 per ounce, respectively.

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

Japanese Bitcoin Giant Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Enter U.S. Market

XRP Reclaims Key Trendline: $14 to $28 Projections Ahead

PYUSD Token Burn: Unpacking the Astonishing 600 Million Vanish