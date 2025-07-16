Donald Trump Jr.: Cryptocurrency will grow into a multi-trillion dollar industry By: PANews 2025/07/16 07:26

PANews reported on July 16 that Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of Trump, said: Cryptocurrency will grow into an industry worth (at least) trillions of dollars. I like Musk's role as an innovator.