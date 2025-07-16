Prosecutors link Roman Storm to DPRK hackers in trial opening statements

Aster token pumps more than 500% post-TGE launch

ASTER token soars 550% to $0.52 post-TGE. Total value locked catapulted to $1 billion, doubling pre-launch figures. Aster's debut bolsters BNB Chain's ecosystem, boosting the BNB price. The Aster ($ASTER) token's debut saw it hit $0.58, rocketing by more than 500% within hours. Aster then slightly pared the gains as traders looked for profits post-TGE and airdrop distribution for the YZi Labs-backed protocol. Altcoins such as Lagrange, EigenLayer and BNB have outshone the broader market. Launching at an initial price of approximately $0.08, the token swiftly ascended to a peak of $0.52. It is a move that encompassed a staggering 550% gain in its first trading session and saw ASTER's market capitalization rally past the $800 million threshold. On debut, Aster rose to rank among the top 150 cryptocurrencies by market cap. A significant first step for $ASTER on BNB Chain. • $345M traded in 24h• Price reached $0.528 (~1,650%)• 330K new wallets joined• TVL $660M → $1.005B• Platform volume near $1.5B Thanks to our community for the trust and support. We'll keep focusing on building an open… pic.twitter.com/cgPlwb2FVh — Aster (@Aster_DEX) September 18, 2025 As the token's price pumped, daily volume rose to over $420 million in the initial 24 hours, up 1800%. While the 500% climb validates Aster's utility in perpetual trading, bulls have to be aware of a potential sharp pullback if price overextends into the overbought territory. Aster TVL jumps to $1 billion Aster's total value locked has exceeded expectations, surging to over $1 billion within days of the TGE in a milestone that represents a more than twofold increase from pre-launch figures of around $400 million, attracting over 330,000 new wallets and solidifying Aster's position as the second-largest perpetual DEX globally. The influx highlights the platform's multi-chain prowess, spanning BNB Chain, Ethereum, Solana, and Arbitrum,…