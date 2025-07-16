Trump calls for GENIUS Act to pass Tuesday, despite reports of later vote

By: PANews
2025/07/16 01:48
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.335+6.88%
LightLink
LL$0.009172+1.59%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02405+14.03%

Trump calls for GENIUS Act to pass Tuesday, despite reports of later vote

Republicans are planning to hold votes on three pieces of crypto-related legislation, but it’s unclear if they’ll be able to meet the president’s accelerated timeline.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Zhao Changpeng posted that "TWT token is expanding its use cases", and TWT rose by more than 37% in 24 hours.

Zhao Changpeng posted that "TWT token is expanding its use cases", and TWT rose by more than 37% in 24 hours.

PANews reported on September 19 that Zhao Changpeng retweeted the tweet " Trust Wallet Updates Token Litepaper " and said: "The TWT token was originally just an experiment. The price of FDV rose quickly. They destroyed 99% of the supply, but there were not many use cases. Now, (use cases) are expanding." Coingecko data shows that the price of TWT token is currently $1.1, with a 24-hour increase of 37.6%.
1
1$0.003803-15.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02518-2.25%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00932+9.00%
Share
PANews2025/09/19 12:48
Share
Bank of America raises its gold and silver price forecasts for next year to $5,000 and $65 per ounce, respectively.

Bank of America raises its gold and silver price forecasts for next year to $5,000 and $65 per ounce, respectively.

PANews reported on October 13th that Bank of America raised its gold and silver price forecasts for next year to $5,000 per ounce (average $4,400 per ounce) and $65 per ounce (average $56 per ounce). The extreme imbalance in the physical silver market is likely to normalize at some point, exacerbating volatility.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.14546-1.68%
4
4$0.1831+37.41%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 17:09
Share
XRP Reclaims Key Trendline: $14 to $28 Projections Ahead

XRP Reclaims Key Trendline: $14 to $28 Projections Ahead

XRP rose 7% to $2.60 as volume increased 17%, with chart patterns pointing to possible long-term targets of $14 and $28.
XRP
XRP$2.5929+8.28%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02089+10.06%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/10/13 17:17
Share

Trending News

More

Zhao Changpeng posted that "TWT token is expanding its use cases", and TWT rose by more than 37% in 24 hours.

Bank of America raises its gold and silver price forecasts for next year to $5,000 and $65 per ounce, respectively.

XRP Reclaims Key Trendline: $14 to $28 Projections Ahead

Solana Dominates Crypto Token Launches, 85,000,000 Assets Registered

US Stock Indexes Open Higher, What’s Driving The Optimism?