TRX holds strong despite downward flip for top altcoins

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/16 01:34
Bitcoin
BTC$114,522.8+2.42%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0002857-1.58%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron
TRX$0.3217+2.25%
BULLS
BULLS$745.3+0.53%

TRON price slipped on Tuesday as the cryptocurrency market hit the rocks amid a sudden dip for Bitcoin, but bulls remained largely in control as the altcoin hovered between $0.2955 and $0.3029.

As the sell-off pressure for Bitcoin (BTC) hit most cryptocurrencies, TRON (TRX) fell from highs of $0.302 to around $0.29, shedding just over 1% of its value in the past 24 hours. BTC has fallen to lows of $116k – off its peak of $123k. Solana (SOL) and XRP (XRP) have also both dipped more than 3% as they pare gains.

Per Coinglass, open interest in TRX is down 3% to $380 million. Derivatives volume is also down 10% to approximately $380 million.

However, TRX, like Ethereum (ETH), is signaling strength, with bulls holding near a key level. The price outlook for these altcoins suggests bulls need to maintain momentum—crucial given that many investors may be looking to take profits.

A notable aspect of the TRX price trend is its growth amid an increase in stablecoin supply on TRON. TRON has led in Tether (USDT) supply, and analysts at CryptoQuant note a positive correlation between USDT flows and TRON’s growth.

According to Token Terminal, the quarterly USDT transfer volume on the network spiked to an all-time high of $1.93 trillion in the second quarter of 2025.

The TRON network has also seen a significant surge in various metrics over the past six months. Between the first and second quarters, TRON DAO reported a 103% spike in unique users, while transactions rose 89%. Another sign of growing traction on the blockchain network is the 121% surge in volume.

TRX reached its all-time high of $0.44 in December 2024.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Zhao Changpeng posted that "TWT token is expanding its use cases", and TWT rose by more than 37% in 24 hours.

Zhao Changpeng posted that "TWT token is expanding its use cases", and TWT rose by more than 37% in 24 hours.

PANews reported on September 19 that Zhao Changpeng retweeted the tweet " Trust Wallet Updates Token Litepaper " and said: "The TWT token was originally just an experiment. The price of FDV rose quickly. They destroyed 99% of the supply, but there were not many use cases. Now, (use cases) are expanding." Coingecko data shows that the price of TWT token is currently $1.1, with a 24-hour increase of 37.6%.
1
1$0.003803-15.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02518-2.25%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00932+9.00%
Share
PANews2025/09/19 12:48
Share
Bank of America raises its gold and silver price forecasts for next year to $5,000 and $65 per ounce, respectively.

Bank of America raises its gold and silver price forecasts for next year to $5,000 and $65 per ounce, respectively.

PANews reported on October 13th that Bank of America raised its gold and silver price forecasts for next year to $5,000 per ounce (average $4,400 per ounce) and $65 per ounce (average $56 per ounce). The extreme imbalance in the physical silver market is likely to normalize at some point, exacerbating volatility.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.14546-1.68%
4
4$0.1831+37.41%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 17:09
Share
XRP Reclaims Key Trendline: $14 to $28 Projections Ahead

XRP Reclaims Key Trendline: $14 to $28 Projections Ahead

XRP rose 7% to $2.60 as volume increased 17%, with chart patterns pointing to possible long-term targets of $14 and $28.
XRP
XRP$2.5929+8.28%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02089+10.06%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/10/13 17:17
Share

Trending News

More

Zhao Changpeng posted that "TWT token is expanding its use cases", and TWT rose by more than 37% in 24 hours.

Bank of America raises its gold and silver price forecasts for next year to $5,000 and $65 per ounce, respectively.

XRP Reclaims Key Trendline: $14 to $28 Projections Ahead

Solana Dominates Crypto Token Launches, 85,000,000 Assets Registered

US Stock Indexes Open Higher, What’s Driving The Optimism?