California partners with crypto executives from Ripple, Coinbase and others to improve government efficiency

PANews reported on July 15 that according to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the launch of the "California Breakthrough Project", which will work with senior leaders of companies such as Ripple, Coinbase, and MoonPay to "improve government efficiency and promote inter-governmental collaboration."
The task force held its first meeting on June 6 at Ripple’s headquarters in San Francisco. Its members also include leaders from companies such as Instacart, Snapchat, Anduril Technologies, and angel investor Ron Conway.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.