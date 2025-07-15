Canadian listed company Planet Ventures increases its Bitcoin reserves to 19.71

By: PANews
2025/07/15 22:11
Planet
PLANET$0.0000006748+7.21%

PANews reported on July 15 that according to an official announcement, Canadian listed company Planet Ventures Inc announced an increase of 3.02 bitcoins and currently holds a total of 19.71 bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bank of America raises its gold and silver price forecasts for next year to $5,000 and $65 per ounce, respectively.

Bank of America raises its gold and silver price forecasts for next year to $5,000 and $65 per ounce, respectively.

PANews reported on October 13th that Bank of America raised its gold and silver price forecasts for next year to $5,000 per ounce (average $4,400 per ounce) and $65 per ounce (average $56 per ounce). The extreme imbalance in the physical silver market is likely to normalize at some point, exacerbating volatility.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.14681+0.21%
4
4$0.18622+42.68%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 17:09
Share
Foreigner’s Lou Gramm Revisits The Band’s Classic ‘4’ Album, Now Reissued

Foreigner’s Lou Gramm Revisits The Band’s Classic ‘4’ Album, Now Reissued

The post Foreigner’s Lou Gramm Revisits The Band’s Classic ‘4’ Album, Now Reissued appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. American-based rock band Foreigner performs onstage at the Rosemont Horizon, Rosemont, Illinois, November 8, 1981. Pictured are, from left, Mick Jones, on guitar, and vocalist Lou Gramm. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) Getty Images Singer Lou Gramm has a vivid memory of recording the ballad “Waiting for a Girl Like You” at New York City’s Electric Lady Studio for his band Foreigner more than 40 years ago. Gramm was adding his vocals for the track in the control room on the other side of the glass when he noticed a beautiful woman walking through the door. “She sits on the sofa in front of the board,” he says. “She looked at me while I was singing. And every now and then, she had a little smile on her face. I’m not sure what that was, but it was driving me crazy. “And at the end of the song, when I’m singing the ad-libs and stuff like that, she gets up,” he continues. “She gives me a little smile and walks out of the room. And when the song ended, I would look up every now and then to see where Mick [Jones] and Mutt [Lange] were, and they were pushing buttons and turning knobs. They were not aware that she was even in the room. So when the song ended, I said, ‘Guys, who was that woman who walked in? She was beautiful.’ And they looked at each other, and they went, ‘What are you talking about? We didn’t see anything.’ But you know what? I think they put her up to it. Doesn’t that sound more like them?” “Waiting for a Girl Like You” became a massive hit in 1981 for Foreigner off their album 4, which peaked at number one on the Billboard chart for 10 weeks and…
MemeCore
M$2.03024-6.10%
Threshold
T$0.01343+8.83%
STUFF.io
STUFF$0.00388+16.16%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:26
Share
MoonBull, Brett, and Dogwifhat Compared

MoonBull, Brett, and Dogwifhat Compared

The post MoonBull, Brett, and Dogwifhat Compared appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 05:15 Explore MoonBull Whitelist, Brett token, and Dogwifhat price action. Learn why MoonBull’s best crypto whitelist is live now with big FOMO potential. Ever wondered why meme coins stir so much hype in the crypto jungle? Traders, students, and even seasoned blockchain builders keep chasing the next peanut pile of gains, hoping their bags turn into bull-sized fortunes overnight. In today’s scene, names like Brett and Dogwifhat grab the spotlight, while MoonBull lights up conversations with its whitelist buzz. Each of these projects carries its own flavor, yet the energy they generate reveals how meme culture keeps shaking financial markets. Brett became a crowd darling by spinning internet humor into tokenomics. Dogwifhat turned playful memes into market waves, pulling traders in with viral appeal. Both show how lighthearted memes can fuel serious capital flow. Yet the chatter doesn’t stop with them. MoonBull now appears, sparking urgency with its whitelist, creating noise louder than a hippo splash in shallow waters. MoonBull’s whitelist offering exclusive early perks, the crypto crowd feels the tug of FOMO stronger than ever. This first-come, first-served invite could be a rare second shot at a moonshot. MoonBull Whitelist is Live: Your Chance to Join the Best Crypto Whitelist MoonBull ($MOBU) has entered the arena not as just another meme coin but as a project built with the precision of Ethereum’s secure backbone. Designed for those chasing explosive upside, MoonBull stacks its chips on elite staking rewards and secret token drops. Its whitelist isn’t simply a sign-up form; it’s a ticket into Stage One of the presale, where entry comes at the lowest price possible and doors swing open to bonus allocations. Being whitelisted is like being a penguin in the front row of a bull stampede. Whitelist members aren’t just joining…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.06897+14.93%
Threshold
T$0.01343+8.83%
Waves
WAVES$0.8813+11.76%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 10:17
Share

Trending News

More

Bank of America raises its gold and silver price forecasts for next year to $5,000 and $65 per ounce, respectively.

Foreigner’s Lou Gramm Revisits The Band’s Classic ‘4’ Album, Now Reissued

MoonBull, Brett, and Dogwifhat Compared

ZKsync-based hybrid DEX GRVT raises $19 million Series A

XRP Reclaims Key Trendline: $14 to $28 Projections Ahead