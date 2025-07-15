SharpLink Emerges as Largest Corporate Ethereum Holder with $213M Purchase

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/15 20:46
NEAR
NEAR$2.522+9.46%
Union
U$0.000405-50.60%
Movement
MOVE$0.0863+7.47%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001309+0.76%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

U.S.-based technology company SharpLink announced a major Ethereum acquisitions in July, making it the largest corporate holder of ETH to date.

Between July 7 and July 13, the company purchased approximately 74,656 ETH at an average price of $2,852, totaling an investment of around $213 million. This latest purchase brings SharpLink’s total Ethereum holdings to roughly 280,706 ETH.

The company’s aggressive buying activity signals a growing trend among corporations diversifying into digital assets beyond Bitcoin. The Ethereum acquisition reflects SharpLink’s long-term commitment to blockchain infrastructure, staking rewards, and decentralized finance applications.

Nearly Entire Holdings Staked for Yield

According to data shared by SharpLink, approximately 99.7% of its ETH holdings are currently either staked or restaked, contributing to onchain security while earning passive yield. Since June 2, SharpLink has earned approximately 415 ETH through staking activities.

The company has not disclosed specific staking providers or restaking platforms used, though the scale of participation suggests involvement with major Ethereum infrastructure layers, possibly including liquid staking protocols.

The yield strategy appears to be core to SharpLink’s treasury allocation, positioning Ethereum not just as a reserve asset, but as an income-generating component of its digital strategy.

ETH Concentration Trends Upward

Ethereum concentration among institutional players and corporate entities has been rising steadily. Since June 13, ETH concentration by top holders has increased by approximately 23%, a figure influenced in part by SharpLink’s large-scale acquisitions.

With the Ethereum price hovering near $2,850 during the accumulation period, SharpLink’s entry adds weight to a broader narrative of institutional confidence in ETH as a long-term asset.

While Bitcoin has historically dominated corporate balance sheets, Ethereum’s versatility—ranging from smart contracts and DeFi to tokenization—continues to attract strategic capital allocations.

SharpLink trades under the ticker $SBET and has not yet commented on how this ETH position aligns with its broader corporate roadmap. However, the move is already drawing attention from analysts who view the purchase as maturing institutional interest in Ethereum’s infrastructure and yield potential.

SharpLink embarked on its Ethereum treasury strategy in late May.

The move coincided with a $425 million private placement led by Consensys, the crypto infrastructure firm founded by Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin, who also took on the role of SharpLink’s chairman.

Beyond building its treasury, SharpLink has expressed its commitment to supporting Ethereum’s long-term strength and decentralization.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.007294-1.29%
KIND
KIND$0.0010842+10.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013099+22.15%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Share
Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013099+22.15%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007077+4.01%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
Share
Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

The post Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers are off to a 2-0 start. Getty Images The Green Bay Packers are, once again, one of the NFL’s better teams. The Cleveland Browns are, once again, one of the league’s doormats. It’s why unbeaten Green Bay (2-0) is a 8-point favorite at winless Cleveland (0-2) Sunday according to betmgm.com. The money line is also Green Bay -500. Most expect this to be a Packers’ rout, and it very well could be. But Green Bay knows taking anyone in this league for granted can prove costly. “I think if you look at their roster, the paper, who they have on that team, what they can do, they got a lot of talent and things can turn around quickly for them,” Packers safety Xavier McKinney said. “We just got to kind of keep that in mind and know we not just walking into something and they just going to lay down. That’s not what they going to do.” The Browns certainly haven’t laid down on defense. Far from. Cleveland is allowing an NFL-best 191.5 yards per game. The Browns gave up 141 yards to Cincinnati in Week 1, including just seven in the second half, but still lost, 17-16. Cleveland has given up an NFL-best 45.5 rushing yards per game and just 2.1 rushing yards per attempt. “The biggest thing is our defensive line is much, much improved over last year and I think we’ve got back to our personality,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said recently. “When we play our best, our D-line leads us there as our engine.” The Browns rank third in the league in passing defense, allowing just 146.0 yards per game. Cleveland has also gone 30 straight games without allowing a 300-yard passer, the longest active streak in the NFL.…
DAR Open Network
D$0.0248+15.61%
Threshold
T$0.01345+9.34%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03423+2.85%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:41
Share

Trending News

More

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Foreigner’s Lou Gramm Revisits The Band’s Classic ‘4’ Album, Now Reissued

Bitcoin Risks Collapse as Bull Market Seeks $116,000 Breakout