Vitalik Buterin: L2s should maximize the use of L1 security tools

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/15 20:21
L1
L1$0.008041+0.92%

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin advocates for the optimization of Layer1 security and decentralization features to streamline how builders develop Layer2s.

In a recent X post, Buterin comments on a take about how alternative Layer1s eventually end up becoming Layer2s overtime. The Ethereum (ETH) co-founder believes that on-chain builders should learn to “lean into the L1’s offerings” in order to maximize L2 for what it is.

According to Buterin, developers should stop trying to rebuild everything from scratch. Instead, L2 builders should leverage the strengths of Ethereum’s L1. These features include security, censorship resistance, proofs and data availability.

By offloading these responsibilities to Ethereum’s Layer1 technology, future L2s can stay lightweight and robust in contrast to making them overcomplicated.

“Reduce your logic to just being a sequencer and a prover (if based, just a prover) over the core execution,” said Buterin in his post.

He believes that L2s should minimize their complexity and focus more on ordering transactions through sequencing and generating cryptographic proofs, such as ZK-proofs or fraud proofs, to show that the transaction execution is valid.

“This is the combination of trust minimization and efficiency that the 2010s enterprise blockchain crew wanted, but was never able to achieve,” said Buterin, adding that Ethereum L2s can now make it a reality.

Vitalik Buterin on decentralization

Aside from simplicity and decentralization, Vitalik Buterin also emphasized the real-world benefit of utilizing Ethereum L1 for building L2s.

“We’ve already seen successful examples of the L1’s features protecting users’ rights if something on the L2 goes wrong,” continued Buterin.

Earlier this month at the annual Ethereum Community Conference, Vitalik Buterin called out the fake decentralization in a lot of crypto projects. He observed that many startups build decentralized applications with centralized front-ends, which he dubbed as “straw houses.”

Moreover, Buterin pointed to a number of tests to see whether an app was truly built to be secure and decentralized. One of them was the “walkaway test,” which showed whether an app would still function if its core team dissolved.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

The post Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers are off to a 2-0 start. Getty Images The Green Bay Packers are, once again, one of the NFL’s better teams. The Cleveland Browns are, once again, one of the league’s doormats. It’s why unbeaten Green Bay (2-0) is a 8-point favorite at winless Cleveland (0-2) Sunday according to betmgm.com. The money line is also Green Bay -500. Most expect this to be a Packers’ rout, and it very well could be. But Green Bay knows taking anyone in this league for granted can prove costly. “I think if you look at their roster, the paper, who they have on that team, what they can do, they got a lot of talent and things can turn around quickly for them,” Packers safety Xavier McKinney said. “We just got to kind of keep that in mind and know we not just walking into something and they just going to lay down. That’s not what they going to do.” The Browns certainly haven’t laid down on defense. Far from. Cleveland is allowing an NFL-best 191.5 yards per game. The Browns gave up 141 yards to Cincinnati in Week 1, including just seven in the second half, but still lost, 17-16. Cleveland has given up an NFL-best 45.5 rushing yards per game and just 2.1 rushing yards per attempt. “The biggest thing is our defensive line is much, much improved over last year and I think we’ve got back to our personality,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said recently. “When we play our best, our D-line leads us there as our engine.” The Browns rank third in the league in passing defense, allowing just 146.0 yards per game. Cleveland has also gone 30 straight games without allowing a 300-yard passer, the longest active streak in the NFL.…
DAR Open Network
D$0.02565+19.63%
Threshold
T$0.01345+8.81%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03418+2.48%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:41
Share
Foreigner’s Lou Gramm Revisits The Band’s Classic ‘4’ Album, Now Reissued

Foreigner’s Lou Gramm Revisits The Band’s Classic ‘4’ Album, Now Reissued

The post Foreigner’s Lou Gramm Revisits The Band’s Classic ‘4’ Album, Now Reissued appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. American-based rock band Foreigner performs onstage at the Rosemont Horizon, Rosemont, Illinois, November 8, 1981. Pictured are, from left, Mick Jones, on guitar, and vocalist Lou Gramm. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) Getty Images Singer Lou Gramm has a vivid memory of recording the ballad “Waiting for a Girl Like You” at New York City’s Electric Lady Studio for his band Foreigner more than 40 years ago. Gramm was adding his vocals for the track in the control room on the other side of the glass when he noticed a beautiful woman walking through the door. “She sits on the sofa in front of the board,” he says. “She looked at me while I was singing. And every now and then, she had a little smile on her face. I’m not sure what that was, but it was driving me crazy. “And at the end of the song, when I’m singing the ad-libs and stuff like that, she gets up,” he continues. “She gives me a little smile and walks out of the room. And when the song ended, I would look up every now and then to see where Mick [Jones] and Mutt [Lange] were, and they were pushing buttons and turning knobs. They were not aware that she was even in the room. So when the song ended, I said, ‘Guys, who was that woman who walked in? She was beautiful.’ And they looked at each other, and they went, ‘What are you talking about? We didn’t see anything.’ But you know what? I think they put her up to it. Doesn’t that sound more like them?” “Waiting for a Girl Like You” became a massive hit in 1981 for Foreigner off their album 4, which peaked at number one on the Billboard chart for 10 weeks and…
MemeCore
M$2.03067-6.07%
Threshold
T$0.01345+8.81%
STUFF.io
STUFF$0.00387+13.15%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:26
Share
Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

TLDR Chris Burniske predicts that price flows will start driving crypto market narratives. Burniske foresees underperforming cryptocurrencies gaining more attention. Coinbase predicts growth in Q4 2025 driven by positive macroeconomic factors. Tom Lee suggests Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from potential Fed rate cuts. A major shift is looming in the cryptocurrency market, according to [...] The post Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.02516-2.63%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000202-1.94%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.489-1.39%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:17
Share

Trending News

More

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Foreigner’s Lou Gramm Revisits The Band’s Classic ‘4’ Album, Now Reissued

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin Risks Collapse as Bull Market Seeks $116,000 Breakout

Nasdaq Proposal Analysis: How Tokenized Securities Will Reshape the U.S. Stock Trading Ecosystem