NYSE Arca Approves Listing and Registration Application for ProShares Ultra XRP ETF By: PANews 2025/07/15 18:16

XRP $2.6208 +9.22%

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Cointelegraph, the New York Stock Exchange Arca (NYSE Arca) approved the listing and registration application of ProShares Ultra XRP ETF (trading code: UXRP) under ProShares Trust in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.