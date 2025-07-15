South Korea's National Tax Service Director Candidate: Will Regulate Cryptocurrency Transaction Record Collection System to Combat Tax Evasion By: PANews 2025/07/15 18:09

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's National Tax Service Director-General candidate Ren Guangxuan (transliteration) said at a personnel hearing held by the National Assembly Planning and Finance Committee: "In order to cope with the spread of tax evasion using new transaction methods, the virtual asset transaction record collection system and other systems and systems will be rectified in advance."