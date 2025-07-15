Circle CEO: Major institutions agree that stablecoins are the future trend of global capital flows By: PANews 2025/07/15 17:47

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Cointelegraph, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire said in an interview with CNBC that stablecoins now allow people to trade as easily as sending messages on WhatsApp, and major institutions all agree that stablecoins are the future trend of global capital flows.