James Wynn deposited $468,000 into HyperLiquid and opened a 40x leveraged BTC long position By: PANews 2025/07/15 17:37

BTC $115,135.84 +3.15% WYNN $0.0002757 +12.89%

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, whale James Wynn deposited 467,999 US dollars into HyperLiquid and opened a BTC long position with 40x leverage. The trader had previously opened a 10x leveraged long position in PEPE. It seems that he has returned to the trading battlefield.