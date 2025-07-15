Standard Chartered launches spot Bitcoin and Ethereum trading

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/15 18:26
Bitcoin
BTC$115,135.84+3.15%
Major
MAJOR$0.11404+15.96%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.15951+11.34%

The bank is rolling out the service to a select group of investors, positioning itself as the first major global bank to do so.

According to a Tuesday Reuters report, Standard Chartered is launching spot trading for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) through its UK branch. The service will be offered specifically to institutional clients, including corporates, asset managers, and professional investors.

The move marks a significant step, positioning the firm as the first global bank to provide regulated, deliverable access to crypto spot markets at scale. Clients will be able to trade BTC and ETH through familiar FX trading interfaces, with support for non-deliverable forwards set to be introduced in the future.

Commenting on the rollout, Standard Chartered said CEO Bill Winters emphasized that the service launch is aimed at meeting growing demand with secure, efficient, and fully compliant access to digital asset trading.

“As client demand accelerates further, we want to offer clients a route to transact, trade, and manage digital asset risk safely and efficiently within regulatory requirements,” said Winters, according to the report.

While most banks have limited their crypto exposure to custody or tokenization, Standard Chartered is one of the first to take the plunge into fully regulated, real-time crypto trading for major assets. The move builds on the bank’s broader digital asset strategy, which already backs Zodia Custody and Zodia Markets, two regulated platforms focused on institutional crypto infrastructure.

With spot crypto trading now live, Standard Chartered’s move reinforces that crypto assets like BTC and ETH are becoming part of the institutional financial stack, not just on paper, but in actual market execution. The bank’s move isn’t happening in isolation and comes as part of a much broader industry trend. 

Institutions step up as crypto demand goes mainstream

From new service offerings to treasury reserve strategies, traditional financial heavyweights across the board are taking crypto more seriously, particularly as the assets solidify their position as worthy investment options with long-term viability. 

Bitcoin recently broke into the top six global assets by market cap, reaching $2.3 trillion and overtaking the likes of Silver and Google. That surge has been powered in part by strong ETF inflows, driven by major asset managers like BlackRock and Fidelity, and a wave of corporate adoption.

Meanwhile, both Bitcoin and Ethereum posted strong performance last week, with BTC jumping 12% and ETH climbing 10%. Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of $123,000, while Ethereum rallied past $3,000, bouncing back from months of underperformance.

While prices have since cooled to more modest ranges, the rally once again reinforced that BTC and ETH are no longer fringe assets, but rather formidable players in the global financial scene.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Moonveil
MORE$0.02511-1.37%
CROSS
CROSS$0.14179+2.69%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0129+14.70%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
Share
Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

While Pi Coin (PI) and VeChain (VET) have long been part of the conversation, crypto analysts and early-stage investors are […] The post Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.3103+10.50%
Pi Network
PI$0.2165+7.59%
VeChain
VET$0.01958+10.99%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:13
Share
Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

TLDR Chris Burniske predicts that price flows will start driving crypto market narratives. Burniske foresees underperforming cryptocurrencies gaining more attention. Coinbase predicts growth in Q4 2025 driven by positive macroeconomic factors. Tom Lee suggests Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from potential Fed rate cuts. A major shift is looming in the cryptocurrency market, according to [...] The post Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.02511-1.37%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000202--%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.49-1.25%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:17
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Game Theory and Exchange Economies: A New Model for Pure Exchange and Transferable Payoff

Bitcoin Risks Collapse as Bull Market Seeks $116,000 Breakout