The whale holding 80,000 BTC has transferred the 40,010 BTC moved yesterday to Galaxy Digital By: PANews 2025/07/15 16:58

BTC $115,101.58 +3.15%

PANews reported on July 15 that according to monitoring by Ember, the ancient whale holding 80,000 BTC has transferred the 40,010 BTC moved yesterday to Galaxy Digital, with an average transfer price of about $117,391, with a total value of about $4.69 billion. Currently, the whale still holds the remaining 40,000 BTC, worth about $4.67 billion, and no transfer took place yesterday. The market is concerned about whether it will continue to sell.