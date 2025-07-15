Active Energy, a listed company, announced that it has purchased its first batch of Bitcoin, but the specific amount has not been disclosed By: PANews 2025/07/15 17:07

PANews reported on July 15 that according to official news, renewable energy company Active Energy (AIM: AEG, OTCQB: ATGVF) announced the implementation of its digital asset fund management policy and has completed its first digital asset allocation, purchasing Bitcoin. However, the specific purchase amount was not disclosed. Previously, the company raised 346,000 pounds (472,000 US dollars), and its policy allows up to 30% of liquidity reserves to be invested in digital assets (70% in BTC).