The crypto sector fell slightly, with the Meme sector leading the decline

PANews reported on July 15 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market experienced a slight correction today. The Meme sector fell 2.11% in 24 hours, of which Mog Coin (MOG) and MemeCore (M) fell 17.93% and 28.96% respectively; Bonk (BONK) rose 4.04% against the trend. ETH rose 0.76% and remained around $3,000; BTC rose 0.18% and is now at $118,000. NFT, SocialFi, PayFi, and DeFi sectors rose, with PENGU, TEL, and UNI performing well. Layer1 and Layer2 sectors fell, while SUI and MNT were relatively strong.

PANews reported on September 18th that blockchain analytics platform Bubblemaps published an article on the X platform claiming that Tether co-founder Reeve Collins had just launched a new token, STBL. However, the top five traders are suspiciously interconnected and have profited over $10 million. Collins launched STBL yesterday, a new stablecoin system built around three tokens: USST (stablecoin), YLD (yield token supporting USST), and STBL (governance token). An analysis of the top five traders by STBL trading volume revealed that these five profit-makers received capital injections at the same time. Tracing the source of their funds revealed a clear connection: the funds all came from the same source (injected via Tornado Cash); bots were used to borrow USDC from the Venus Protocol; and the total profit exceeded $10 million. However, there is no evidence that these traders are connected to the core team. In fact, this group of bots has a history of extracting value from other tokens, not just STBL.
PANews2025/09/18 10:09
Web3 promised revolution — a decentralized internet built on community, ownership, and participation. But most projects feel transactional, not communal. Wallets, tokens, and governance tools dominate the narrative while user experience takes a back seat. Ironically, the blueprint for fixing this already exists — in&nbsp;gaming. The psychology of&nbsp;play Games mastered engagement long before analytics dashboards and growth hacks existed. They understand motivation loops — progress, challenge, reward. Players don’t return for payouts; they return for satisfaction. They’re guided by curiosity, not compulsion. Web3 often mistakes speculation for engagement. Tokenomics replaces storytelling. Communities form around price charts instead of purpose. The result? Shallow ecosystems with short attention spans. If designers studied how games cultivate intrinsic motivation, Web3 could evolve beyond its obsession with incentives. Reward loops can drive behavior, but meaning loops sustain&nbsp;it. Designing friction Games use friction deliberately. They create tension — obstacles to overcome, levels to unlock, achievements to earn. That struggle builds pride. You value what you&nbsp;earn. Web3, by contrast, over-optimizes for instant gratification. Free mints, airdrops, yield rewards — all dopamine hits with no depth. The experience lacks emotional architecture. Designers in the Web3 space should embrace friction — make users learn, explore, and invest effort. That’s how you transform utility into experience. Onboarding and immersion Games don’t throw 40-page whitepapers at players. They teach by doing — guided missions, feedback, and incremental learning. Each level builds mastery without making the user feel&nbsp;stupid. Web3 onboarding feels like configuring a nuclear reactor. Seed phrases, networks, signing messages — one wrong move and you lose everything. No wonder the mainstream avoids&nbsp;it. We need “game-like” onboarding: micro-progress, contextual help, safety nets. Make complexity feel like discovery, not punishment. Narrative as&nbsp;utility Every game economy is wrapped in story. Gold isn’t just currency; it’s identity. NFTs and tokens could be the same — if given context. Imagine digital assets that evolve, tell stories, or represent collective progress rather than static speculation. Narrative transforms transactions into memories. That’s what Web3 lacks&nbsp;most. The takeaway Gaming has spent decades designing meaning. Web3 has spent years designing mechanics. The next wave of decentralized apps will merge the two — not chasing the next bull run, but building the next play&nbsp;loop. Until Web3 learns from gaming, it will keep confusing incentives with belonging. What Web3 should Learn From Gaming UX was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/10/13 15:12
Trust Wallet, a leading self-custody crypto wallet, has launched a new giveaway centered on Shiba Inu (SHIB). The campaign invites users to engage with the brand on social media, giving one lucky participant a $500 SHIB reward.Visit Website
Coinstats2025/10/13 14:59
