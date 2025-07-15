Smart money bought PUMP in large quantities, making a short-term profit of $60,000 By: PANews 2025/07/15 09:30

TRUMP $6.309 +5.90% PUMP $0.004275 +13.15% AI $0.0837 +8.56% SMART $0.003752 +4.98% MELANIA $0.1284 +13.82%

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Aunt Ai , @FlippingProfits , a wallet that had accumulated a profit of $ 17.29 million in $TRUMP , $MELANIA , $LIBRA and other currencies, bought $ 2 million of $PUMP at a cost of $ 0.005622 in the past 8 hours. Currently, this part of the tokens has a floating profit of about $ 60,000 , and there has been no selling or transfer operations.