The U.S. House of Representatives will hold a key vote on the crypto market structure and stablecoin bill this week By: PANews 2025/07/15 10:01

U $0.000432 -51.83% HOUSE $0.006293 +9.82%

PANews reported on July 15 that according to CoinDesk , the U.S. House of Representatives will usher in "Crypto Week" this week. It is expected to vote on the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act on Wednesday and the United States Stablecoin Innovation Guidance Act ( GENIUS Act ) on Thursday morning. If the GENIUS Act is passed, it will become the first major cryptocurrency-related law in the United States. In addition, the House of Representatives also plans to consider a bill prohibiting the U.S. central bank from issuing digital currency ( CBDC ).