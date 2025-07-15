Bank of America launches new digital asset weekly, "On Chain" By: PANews 2025/07/15 10:26

PANews reported on July 15 that Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, disclosed that Bank of America ( BofA ) launched a new weekly " On Chain " to explore in depth various aspects of the rapidly developing digital asset ecosystem.