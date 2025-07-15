Bitcoin skeptic Vanguard Group becomes Strategy's largest shareholder, holding more than 20 million shares

PANews reported on July 15 that according to The Block, although Vanguard Group has publicly criticized Bitcoin as an "immature asset" and unsuitable for long-term investors, this giant with $10 trillion in assets under management has become a major shareholder of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) through its funds, holding 20 million shares, accounting for 8% of the outstanding shares. Vanguard Group is likely to surpass Capital Group in the fourth quarter and become the largest shareholder of Strategy. Strategy, co-founded by Michael Saylor, is a major holder of Bitcoin. The company has recently purchased 4,225 Bitcoins, and its total holdings have reached 601,550.