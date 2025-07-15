Kazakhstan to invest part of its treasury into crypto assets

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/15 00:51
Particl
PART$0.2781+4.90%

Kazakhstan’s National Bank is considering allocating a part of its reserves to crypto assets.

More countries are taking steps to accumulate crypto as treasury assets. According to local media, Kazakhstan’s National Bank is considering converting a portion of its gold and foreign exchange reserves into crypto assets.

According to Timur Suleimenov, head of the National Bank, the central bank is looking into crypto-related strategies. He referenced examples from other countries, including the U.S., which have seen crypto ETFs and crypto treasury firms gain prominence. Suleimenov noted that the bank has not ruled out adding crypto funds to its alternative investment portfolio.

Kazakhstan considers state mining operations

The National Bank also plans to establish a state crypto treasury to store digital assets seized by law enforcement. The country will build the necessary infrastructure to securely hold these assets, potentially including cold wallet storage.

Officials also revealed that the government is considering launching state-run mining operations. A portion of the crypto mined on behalf of the state would be allocated to its crypto reserves, either as mandatory payments or in the form of taxes. These developments indicate Kazakhstan is moving toward a more crypto-friendly stance.

Still, the country will likely tightly regulate the emerging industry. Earlier reports suggested that the country plans to introduce criminal liability for persons and businesses who use crypto in the gray market. This refers to transactions that are not subject to state oversight, either for taxation or regulatory purposes.

Kazakhstan’s crypto reserve initiative dates back to January 2025, when the National Bank announced it was developing a detailed framework for alternative investments. At the time, Suleimenov said the focus was on mined and confiscated crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$24.01+8.54%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,406.96+2.47%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000086-1.14%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
USDT Holds Strong: Tether CEO Highlights Liquidity and Trust After Depegging Scare

USDT Holds Strong: Tether CEO Highlights Liquidity and Trust After Depegging Scare

Tether’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino, has confidently asserted the resilience of USDT in the wake of recent turmoil that saw rival stablecoins and synthetic assets face severe depegging pressure. His remarks come as markets reel from one of the most dramatic liquidation cascades in crypto history. USDe Stumbles Under Pressure, Tether Stays Firm The recent crash […]
Ethena USDe
USDE$0.9995+0.03%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/13 12:14
Share
Zhao Changpeng denied liking the image of "the possibility of him taking over the ASTER token" and emphasized that opportunities are left to young people.

Zhao Changpeng denied liking the image of "the possibility of him taking over the ASTER token" and emphasized that opportunities are left to young people.

PANews reported on October 13th that X platform user @SrPetersETH posted an image on social media that appeared to show Zhao Changpeng liking a post that read, "If Trump pardons Zhao Changpeng, it's not impossible for him to take over the ASTER token." Zhao Changpeng subsequently responded, saying, "Brother, please stop spreading fake images... I haven't seen the content of this tweet before. Personally, aside from my age, there are no other restrictions preventing me from participating in or running other projects, but I still believe that more opportunities should be given to the younger generation."
Aster
ASTER$1.4512+11.98%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.009102+5.22%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01287+9.71%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 11:56
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

USDT Holds Strong: Tether CEO Highlights Liquidity and Trust After Depegging Scare

Zhao Changpeng denied liking the image of "the possibility of him taking over the ASTER token" and emphasized that opportunities are left to young people.

Bitcoin Core v30 Launches OP_RETURN Expansion Sparks Deep Community Divide

Story Ecosystem IPRWA Protocol Aria Foundation established to promote iconic IP on-chain economy