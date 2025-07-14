Kamino adds tokenized stocks as collateral option via xStocks integration

By: PANews
2025/07/14 21:22
PANews reported on July 14 that according to The Block, Solana's ecological lending protocol Kamino is incorporating stock token products into collateral options, and its selected on-chain trading function xStocks is supported by Chainlink data standards. The team announced on Friday that this access makes Kamino the first lending protocol in the DeFi field to use stock token products as collateral, which is an important milestone. The Kamino v2 architecture has a new xStocks market that supports users to borrow stablecoins with xStocks. It will first launch Apple's equity token product AAPLx and then expand its scope later. The team said that it ultimately hopes that Kamino will become a fully functional on-chain asset market where users can exchange, mortgage loans or margin trading, and that the permissionless financial infrastructure is maturing and can cover traditional financial scenarios more efficiently and transparently.

Deribit's trading volume exceeded $22.8 billion in 24 hours, setting a new record high

PANews reported on October 11 that Deribit announced on its X platform that it had set a new record, with a trading volume exceeding US$22.8 billion in 24 hours.
PANews2025/10/11 18:54
Record instroom Bitcoin-ETF’s – richting $120.000?

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De markt voor Bitcoin ETF’s laat wederom een opvallende trend zien. De afgelopen week werd de grootste instroom sinds juli geregistreerd, een ontwikkeling die de aandacht van zowel institutionele als particuliere beleggers trekt. Deze instroom zorgt voor nieuwe speculatie over de vraag of Bitcoin binnenkort de grens van 120.000 dollar kan doorbreken. Laten we dit hieronder nader bekijken. Grootste instroom sinds juli Volgens recente marktgegevens wist de Amerikaanse spot Bitcoin ETF’s een instroom te krijgen ver boven de gemiddelde niveaus van de afgelopen weken. Alleen al op 16 september werd meer dan 290 miljoen dollar netto in deze fondsen gestort. Daarmee markeert dit de zevende opeenvolgende dag met positieve instroom, een duidelijk teken dat institutionele belangstelling opnieuw toeneemt. De grootste bijdrage kwam van BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust, dat meer dan 200 miljoen dollar stortte. Ook de ETF’s van Fidelity en Ark lieten grote instroom zien. Kortom, de instroom blijft positief. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs Ignite with a $553M daily inflow, pushing a four-day streak to $1.7B. Ether ETFs also saw a resurgence with $113M in new funds. #Bitcoin #ETF #ETHhttps://t.co/zZiNqtKSEm — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) September 12, 2025 Hoe instroom prijsondersteuning biedt De sterke instroom in Bitcoin ETF’s is meer dan een mijlpaal. Het laat zien hoe de vraag naar Bitcoin groeit vanuit institutionele hoek en dat deze vraag niet voor een keer is, maar structureel is. Omdat de instroom de hoeveelheid nieuw geminde Bitcoin overtreft, ontstaat er een overschot qua vraag dat de prijs positief kan beïnvloeden. Dit verschil tussen aanbod en vraag zorgt ervoor dat het dalende risico wordt beperkt. Wanneer institutionele beleggers via ETF’s posities opbouwen, gebeurt dit bovendien vaak met een langere beleggingshorizon. Dat geeft de markt extra stabiliteit, zeker in een periode waarin onzekerheden rondom rente en macro-economie nog altijd spelen. Signaalfunctie voor beleggers Voor beleggers in de crypto markt hebben deze cijfers een signaalfunctie. Het vertrouwen dat grote institutionele spelers door miljarden te alloceren in gereguleerde beleggingsproducten bevestigt dat Bitcoin steeds meer gekocht wordt in de traditionele financiële wereld. Dit momentum werkt vaak door naar de bredere markt, omdat particuliere beleggers dit zien als bevestiging dat de trend omhoog sterker wordt. Ook technische analyse wijst op een belangrijke fase. De koers van Bitcoin beweegt rond de 118.000 dollar, een weerstandsniveau dat al meerdere keren is getest. Het momentum dat voortkomt uit de ETF instroom kan de kracht geven om dit niveau te doorbreken en een nieuwe fase van prijsstijging richting 120.000 dollar in te luiden. Op korte termijn richting de $120.000? Hoewel niemand met zekerheid kan voorspellen of Bitcoin dit niveau direct zal bereiken, biedt de huidige context sterke aanwijzingen dat de kans aanwezig is. De combinatie van record instroom, institutioneel vertrouwen en een gunstig technisch analyse vormt een krachtige mix. Beleggers doen er goed aan om rekening te houden met de invloed van externe factoren zoals beleidsbesluiten van de Federal Reserve. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek.   Het bericht Record instroom Bitcoin-ETF’s – richting $120.000? is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
Bitcoin Beyond Money: The Philosophy of Digital Sovereignty.

Bitcoin Beyond Money: The Philosophy of Digital Sovereignty.

By MoBitSo Money used to have weight. That’s right, it was metallic, cold, and heavy, stamped by kings and trusted merchants who placed more trust in the crown’s face than in the man beside him. Later, it also became paper, promises printed by governments and traded for goods, for labor, and in exchange for&nbsp;time. Then it comes with&nbsp;screens. It turns out that money becomes numbers. Invisible but one finds it everywhere. We would not touch our wealth simply sees it appear and vanish at glowing rectangles. It usually felt comforting, but something was lost deeply in translation-the sense of having ownership with what was actually&nbsp;ours. Then the phrase “ownership” becomes just a polite illusion, banks keep your money; governments watch your transactions, and corporations define your digital identity. There is access but no authority. There’s permission but no&nbsp;power. Then, very quietly, in 2009, a pseudonym signed a manifesto. The prophet was Satoshi Nakamoto, the prophet who released a few pages of code and a radical idea: a financial system that needs no kings, no banks, no middlemen. A world where truth would be verified not by institutions but by consensus. Bitcoin was then born not as a product but as a rebellion, a protest against the architecture of&nbsp;control. But mostly, they did not notice&nbsp;it. The charts, the speculative frenzy: they were hubbed about price on the greener pastures, treating Bitcoin as a stock or at least as a shortcut to get rich. But to those gawking scholars, Bitcoin revealed something altogether deeper-it was a philosophical machine disguised as&nbsp;money. It is not that bitcoin is made for making you rich; it is made for making you sovereign. To possess your wealth is to possess your will. To move it freely is to move your voice. To verify it yourself is to own your truth. Bitcoin didn’t just reinvent currency; it redefined what it means to be an individual in a digital&nbsp;world. However, in traditional economies, trust flows up. We trust banks to keep our savings safe, central authorities to ensure the fragility remaining intact, and governments and their codes to protect our rights. History is not short of recurring lessons reminding us about painful lessons that power once concentrated doesn’t remember whom it&nbsp;serves. And that flow is reversed by&nbsp;Bitcoin. It converts trust into verification, authority into protocol, and hierarchy into visibility. The blockchain doesn’t press for faith-it gives proof, each block a testament, each transaction a declaration that the truth can exist without permission. This is the silent revolution many still miss out&nbsp;on. Bitcoin is not just a monument or technological breakthrough but also one philosophical breakthrough. It embodies that very simple but dangerous thought: define how your freedom will be determined, not by the institution but by the individual. Holding your private keys is like holding a digital equivalent of Locke’s natural rights-liberty encoded, property encrypted, consent expressed as a cryptographic signature. Political philosophy becomes software in the form of&nbsp;Bitcoin. Thus, it’s like calling something money as too small to be narrowed down that&nbsp;way. It is not the next version of finance; it is the first version of digital selving. It registers a huge change in human organization; as much as the invention of written law or the printing press, tools that not only change what humans do but what they&nbsp;are. As we enter deeper into an era of surveillance capitalism, progammable currencies, and money, Bitcoin makes more and more sense; it is a mirror that reflects the tension between convenience and freedom, between the comfort of control and the courage of autonomy. What Bitcoin is doesn’t basically make it flawless. What is required is onus. What it punishes is forgetfulness. What it doesn’t provide is refunds and what isn’t acceptable is excuses. All that is precisely the philosophy: freedom with accountability, sovereignty with consequence. We are accustomed to systems that save us from our errors, but these also lock and limit themselves from our independence. Bitcoin invites us to grow up: to become stewards of our own digital&nbsp;lives. The future will become not who holds the networks but who holds the&nbsp;keys. Bitcoin Beyond Money: The Philosophy of Digital Sovereignty. was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/10/11 19:08
