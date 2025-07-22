What is Eclipse? An Introduction to Digital Assets

Eclipse (ES) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that powers the Eclipse network, a next-generation modular Layer 2 solution designed to scale Ethereum using the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Launched in July 2025, Eclipse was developed to address the persistent scalability challenges facing Ethereum, such as high transaction fees and limited throughput. By leveraging the SVM for execution, settling transactions on Ethereum, and posting data to Celestia, the Eclipse ecosystem enables users and developers to build and interact with decentralized applications (dApps) at unprecedented speed and efficiency. The ES network has already demonstrated the ability to reach nearly 9,000 transactions per second (TPS), positioning itself as a transformative force in the Ethereum ecosystem.

Eclipse was founded in 2025 by a team led by CEO Vijay Chetty, a recognized veteran in the cryptocurrency industry. The founding team brings together deep expertise in blockchain engineering, cryptography, and decentralized finance, with prior experience at leading technology and crypto organizations. Their vision was to create a platform that could unlock Ethereum's full potential by integrating the high-performance capabilities of the Solana Virtual Machine with Ethereum's robust security and liquidity.

Since its inception, the Eclipse ecosystem has achieved several significant milestones. These include the successful launch of its mainnet and ES token airdrop in July 2025, the integration of SVM execution with Ethereum settlement, and the onboarding of a vibrant developer and user community. The project's rapid growth and technical achievements have positioned Eclipse as a leading innovator in the modular blockchain and Layer 2 scaling space.

The Eclipse ecosystem consists of several interconnected products that collectively deliver a comprehensive solution for developers, users, and enterprises seeking scalable blockchain infrastructure.

Eclipse Mainnet (SVM Layer 2):

The mainnet serves as the core execution environment, utilizing the Solana Virtual Machine to process transactions at high speed while settling to Ethereum for security. This architecture allows users to enjoy low fees and fast confirmation times, making it ideal for high-throughput dApps and DeFi protocols within the Eclipse ecosystem. Cross-Chain Data Availability via Celestia:

Eclipse leverages Celestia for data availability, ensuring that transaction data is securely posted and accessible across networks. This enhances the reliability and transparency of the Eclipse ecosystem, supporting a wide range of decentralized applications. Developer Tooling and SDKs:

The Eclipse ecosystem provides robust developer tools and software development kits (SDKs) to facilitate the creation and deployment of dApps. These resources lower the barrier to entry for new projects and foster innovation within the ES network.

These components work together to create a seamless environment where the ES token serves as the utility and governance token, powering all interactions and incentivizing network participation. The result is a self-sustaining and rapidly growing Eclipse ecosystem that addresses the needs of both developers and end-users.

The blockchain industry, particularly the Ethereum ecosystem, faces several critical challenges that Eclipse aims to address:

Scalability Bottlenecks:

Ethereum's limited throughput and high transaction fees have hindered mass adoption and the development of complex dApps. Users and developers often experience slow confirmation times and prohibitive costs, limiting the network's utility. Fragmented Developer Experience:

Building scalable applications on Ethereum requires navigating a complex landscape of Layer 2 solutions, each with its own trade-offs and technical hurdles. This fragmentation slows innovation and increases development costs. Data Availability and Security:

Ensuring that transaction data is both available and secure across multiple chains is a persistent challenge. Existing solutions often compromise on either speed or security, leaving users exposed to risks.

Eclipse addresses these pain points through its modular architecture, which combines the speed of the Solana Virtual Machine with the security of Ethereum and the data availability of Celestia. This approach enables high-throughput, low-cost transactions, a unified developer experience, and robust data integrity, transforming how users and developers interact with the Eclipse ecosystem and broader Ethereum network.

The total issuance of the Eclipse digital token ($ES) is 1 billion tokens. The proportional distribution of the ES token supply is as follows:

15% : Airdrop and liquidity provisions for core community members and developers who have supported the Eclipse network from the start.

: Airdrop and liquidity provisions for core community members and developers who have supported the Eclipse network from the start. 35% : Ecosystem growth and research & development, aimed at scaling the ES network.

: Ecosystem growth and research & development, aimed at scaling the ES network. 19% : Contributors (including team members), subject to a four-year vesting period and a three-year lockup schedule.

: Contributors (including team members), subject to a four-year vesting period and a three-year lockup schedule. 31%: Early supporters and investors, subject to a three-year lockup schedule.

This distribution structure is designed to incentivize both early participation and long-term commitment to the Eclipse ecosystem.

Within the Eclipse ecosystem, the ES token serves multiple functions:

Transaction Fees: Used to pay for transaction processing and network operations on the Eclipse mainnet.

Used to pay for transaction processing and network operations on the Eclipse mainnet. Governance: ES token holders can participate in protocol governance, voting on proposals and network upgrades.

ES token holders can participate in protocol governance, voting on proposals and network upgrades. Staking and Incentives: Users can stake ES tokens to secure the network and earn rewards, further aligning incentives for long-term participation.

At launch, approximately 15% of the total ES supply entered circulation through airdrops and liquidity provisions. The remaining ES tokens are subject to structured vesting and lockup schedules, with contributor and investor allocations unlocking over three to four years. This gradual release is intended to ensure market stability and support sustainable Eclipse ecosystem growth.

Eclipse implements a decentralized governance model, empowering ES token holders to propose and vote on key protocol changes. Staking mechanisms allow users to lock up their ES tokens in exchange for rewards, with yields determined by network activity and participation rates.

Eclipse stands as an innovative solution in the blockchain scaling sector, addressing Ethereum's most pressing challenges through its high-performance SVM execution, robust data availability, and thoughtful tokenomics. With a rapidly growing ecosystem and a strong commitment to community-driven development, the ES token demonstrates significant potential to transform how developers and users interact with Ethereum and decentralized applications. Ready to start trading Eclipse? Our comprehensive "Eclipse Trading Complete Guide: From Getting Started to Hands-On Trading" walks you through everything you need to know—from Eclipse ES fundamentals and wallet setup to advanced trading strategies and risk management techniques. Whether you're new to cryptocurrency or an experienced trader, this step-by-step guide will equip you with knowledge on MEXC's secure platform. Discover how to maximize your Eclipse ES token potential today!