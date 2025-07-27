What is ANKR? An Introduction to Digital Assets

ANKR token is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that powers the AnkrNetwork—a decentralized platform focused on providing distributed cloud computing and Web3 infrastructure services. Launched in March 2019, the ANKR crypto was developed to address the inefficiencies and high costs of traditional cloud computing by leveraging idle computing resources from data centers, PCs, and edge devices. Through its innovative use of containers, Kubernetes, blockchain, and trusted hardware, AnkrNetwork enables users to access affordable, secure, and high-performance cloud services. This approach not only democratizes access to computing power but also supports the growth of decentralized applications and multi-chain solutions.

AnkrNetwork was founded in 2017 by a team of serial entrepreneurs and senior engineers with deep expertise in blockchain, distributed systems, and cloud computing. The founding team's vision was to create a platform that could transform the cloud industry by making computing resources more accessible and cost-effective through blockchain technology. Since its inception, AnkrNetwork has achieved several significant milestones, including strategic partnerships with major technology companies such as SAP, Telefonica, and DigitalOcean. These collaborations have expanded ANKR coin's reach and application in the enterprise sector. The project gained substantial attention after launching its mainnet and securing its position as a leading provider of decentralized infrastructure for Web3, supporting over 50 proof-of-stake chains.

The AnkrNetwork ecosystem consists of several interconnected products designed to deliver a comprehensive solution for developers, enterprises, and end-users seeking decentralized infrastructure:

Distributed Computing Platform

The core of AnkrNetwork is its distributed computing platform, which allows users to rent out or utilize idle computing power from a global network of devices. This platform leverages advanced containerization and orchestration technologies, providing a cost-effective and scalable alternative to traditional cloud services. Users benefit from lower costs, enhanced security, and improved performance, making it a leading solution in the decentralized cloud market.

Web3 Infrastructure Services

ANKR extends its ecosystem with a suite of Web3 infrastructure services, including node hosting, API endpoints, and developer toolkits. These services enable developers to build, deploy, and manage decentralized applications (dApps) across multiple blockchains efficiently. The seamless integration of these tools creates a robust environment for Web3 innovation.

Staking and Multi-Chain Solutions

AnkrNetwork also offers staking services and multi-chain solutions, allowing users to participate in network security and governance while earning rewards. By supporting over 50 proof-of-stake chains, ANKR crypto provides a unified platform for staking and cross-chain development, further enhancing its value proposition for the Web3 ecosystem.

These components work together to create a comprehensive environment where ANKR token serves as the utility token powering all interactions within the network, fostering a self-sustaining and efficient ecosystem.

The cloud computing and Web3 infrastructure sectors face several critical challenges that AnkrNetwork aims to address:

High Costs and Centralization

Traditional cloud services are dominated by a few centralized providers, leading to high costs and limited accessibility. This centralization creates barriers for small businesses and developers, stifling innovation.

Underutilized Computing Resources

Vast amounts of computing power remain idle in data centers and personal devices worldwide. This inefficiency results in wasted resources and unnecessary environmental impact.

Complexity in Multi-Chain Development

Building and deploying decentralized applications across multiple blockchains is complex and resource-intensive, limiting the growth of the Web3 ecosystem.

AnkrNetwork addresses these pain points through its decentralized infrastructure model, which enables:

- Cost-effective access to cloud computing by utilizing idle resources.

- Greater accessibility and democratization of computing power.

- Simplified multi-chain development with unified tools and services.

By leveraging blockchain and advanced orchestration technologies, ANKR provides a secure, efficient, and scalable solution that transforms how users and developers interact with cloud and Web3 infrastructure.

The total issuance (maximum supply) of the ANKR coin is fixed at 10 billion tokens. This supply cap is confirmed across multiple authoritative sources, and there are no indications of future increases to this limit.

Regarding the proportional distribution of ANKR tokens:

- The circulating supply is currently reported as either 7,662,899,378 ANKR or the full 10 billion ANKR, depending on the source and the reporting date. The most recent data (June 2025) indicates that the entire 10 billion tokens are in circulation.

- Approximately 2% of ANKR tokens have been burned in the past, with no further burning anticipated. This means the effective supply may be slightly below the original 10 billion, but the current reported supply is still 10 billion.

Details on the specific breakdown of token allocation (e.g., team, investors, ecosystem, staking rewards) are not provided in the search results. The sources focus on the total and circulating supply, not the granular distribution among stakeholders.

Key points:

- Total/Max Supply: 10,000,000,000 ANKR

- Circulating Supply: 10,000,000,000 ANKR (as of June 2025)

- Burned Tokens: ~2% previously burned, no further burning planned

- Distribution Details: Not specified in the provided sources

Within the AnkrNetwork ecosystem, ANKR token serves multiple functions:

- Payment for Services: Used to pay for distributed computing and Web3 infrastructure services.

- Staking and Rewards: Enables users to participate in network security and governance, earning rewards for staking.

- Governance: Token holders can participate in protocol governance, voting on key proposals and changes.

At the time of launch, a portion of ANKR tokens entered circulation, with the remainder unlocked according to a predetermined schedule to ensure market stability and long-term growth. The current data indicates that all 10 billion tokens are now in circulation.

ANKR coin implements a governance model that allows token holders to vote on proposals and protocol changes. Additionally, users can stake their tokens to earn rewards, with the annual percentage yield (APY) determined by network participation and other factors.

ANKR crypto stands as an innovative solution in the decentralized cloud and Web3 infrastructure sector, addressing key challenges through its distributed computing platform and multi-chain services. With its growing ecosystem and strategic partnerships, AnkrNetwork demonstrates significant potential to transform how developers, enterprises, and users interact with cloud resources and blockchain networks.