ABBC Coin (ABBC) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that powers the ABBC platform, a decentralized ecosystem focused on secure and efficient digital payments and online shopping. Launched in 2018, ABBC Coin was developed to address the challenges of slow, costly, and insecure transactions in the e-commerce sector. With its high-performance blockchain infrastructure and cross-chain compatibility, ABBC Token enables users to make fast, low-fee payments and access a suite of digital commerce services. The platform's core mission is to make online shopping with digital assets safer, more accessible, and enjoyable for users worldwide, leveraging advanced wallet technology and a robust ABBC Coin payment network.
ABBC Coin was founded in 2018 by a team of blockchain and fintech professionals with extensive experience in digital payments, cybersecurity, and decentralized technologies. The founding team's vision was to create a platform that could transform the global e-commerce landscape by integrating blockchain technology to solve persistent issues of payment security, transaction speed, and cross-border accessibility.
Since its inception, ABBC Coin has achieved several significant milestones. These include raising $3.5 million through an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) in 2018, launching its mainnet with a high-throughput Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus, and developing strategic partnerships to expand its ecosystem. The project gained substantial attention after launching products like Aladdin Wallet and Buyaladdin, positioning ABBC Token as an innovator in blockchain-powered digital commerce.
The ABBC Coin ecosystem consists of several interconnected products designed to provide a comprehensive solution for digital payments and e-commerce:
These products work together to create a seamless environment where ABBC Coin serves as the utility token powering all interactions, from payments and shopping to staking and governance. This integrated approach delivers a self-sustaining and efficient ecosystem for digital commerce.
The e-commerce and digital payments industry faces several critical challenges that ABBC Coin aims to address:
ABBC Coin addresses these pain points through its advanced blockchain infrastructure and product suite:
By integrating these solutions, ABBC Coin provides a comprehensive and secure environment for digital payments and online shopping, transforming how users interact with e-commerce platforms.
The total issuance (maximum supply) of ABBC Coin (ABBC) is reported as either 1,225,109,279 ABBC or 1,423,973,934 ABBC, depending on the source. The most frequently cited and likely current figure is 1,225,109,279 ABBC.
Proportional distribution of ABBC tokens:
Additional details:
Caveats:
Within the ABBC ecosystem, the ABBC Token serves multiple functions:
At the time of the token launch, approximately 73.9% of ABBC tokens (about 905 million ABBC) were in circulation, with the remainder subject to vesting and unlock schedules designed to ensure market stability and long-term growth.
ABBC Coin implements a delegated governance model, allowing ABBC Token holders to participate in decision-making by voting on proposals through their chosen block producers. Staking ABBC tokens not only secures the network but also provides users with regular rewards, with yields determined by network participation and staking duration.
ABBC Coin stands as an innovative solution in the digital payments and e-commerce sector, addressing key challenges through its secure, high-speed blockchain infrastructure and user-centric product suite. With its growing ecosystem and robust tokenomics, ABBC Token demonstrates significant potential to transform how users and merchants interact with online commerce.
