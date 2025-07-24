Understanding SWAN Spot Trading Fundamentals

Spot trading refers to the purchase and sale of SWAN tokens at current market prices, with immediate settlement. Unlike derivatives such as futures trading, which involve contracts that settle at a later date, spot trading ensures that traders directly own the SWAN tokens upon transaction completion. In the SWAN spot market, orders are matched through an order book system based on price and time priority, allowing for transparent and efficient trading on Swan Chain.

Key advantages of spot trading for SWAN investors include:

Actual ownership of SWAN tokens, enabling participation in the Swan Chain ecosystem and related activities.

Common terminology in SWAN spot trading:

Bid : The highest price a buyer is willing to pay for SWAN tokens.

When selecting a platform for SWAN spot trading, consider the following essential features:

Support for SWAN trading pairs : Ensure the platform lists Swan Chain SWAN/USDT and other relevant pairs.

MEXC provides comprehensive Swan Chain SWAN trading pairs, strong security protocols, and a user-friendly interface, making it a preferred choice for SWAN spot trading.

1. Create and Verify Your MEXC Account

Register at www.mexc.com using your email or phone number.

Set a secure password and verify your account via a code sent to your email or phone.

Complete KYC (Know Your Customer) verification by submitting a valid ID.

2. Deposit Funds into Your MEXC Account

Navigate to "Assets" > "Deposit."

For crypto deposits: Select your preferred currency (e.g., USDT), copy the deposit address, and transfer funds from your wallet.

For fiat deposits: Use available options such as card payments or P2P trading.

3. Access the SWAN Spot Trading Interface

Go to "Trade" > "Spot."

Search for the "SWAN/USDT" trading pair.

Review the Swan Chain SWAN price chart, order book, and recent trades to inform your strategy.

4. Understand the Order Book and Depth Chart

The order book displays current buy (bid) and sell (ask) orders for SWAN tokens.

The depth chart visualizes Swan Chain SWAN market liquidity and potential price movements.

5. Place Different Types of Orders

Limit Order : Set a specific price at which you want to buy or sell Swan Chain SWAN.

6. Manage Open Orders and View Trade History

Monitor your open SWAN orders in the "Open Orders" section.

Cancel unfilled orders if needed.

Track your SWAN trading history and balance in the "Assets" section.

7. Practice Risk Management

Set stop-loss orders to protect your capital when trading SWAN.

Take profits at predetermined levels.

Maintain responsible position sizing, typically risking no more than 1-2% of your portfolio per Swan Chain SWAN trade.

Technical Analysis Basics : Analyze Swan Chain SWAN price charts using candlestick patterns and indicators such as RSI (Relative Strength Index) and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) to identify trends and entry points.

Emotional Trading Pitfalls : Avoid making impulsive decisions driven by fear or greed during SWAN market volatility.

Spot trading SWAN offers direct ownership and flexibility for a variety of trading strategies. Success depends on applying sound trading principles, thorough research, and disciplined risk management. MEXC provides the necessary security, liquidity, and advanced tools—including educational resources and diverse order types—to support both new and experienced Swan Chain SWAN traders in today's dynamic cryptocurrency markets.