JSM (Joseon Mun) mining refers to the process by which new JSM tokens are generated and transactions are validated on the Joseon Mun blockchain. As the official digital currency of Joseon—the first legally recognized cyber nation-state—JSM token operates on a decentralized network, ensuring that no single entity controls the issuance or validation of tokens. Unlike traditional fiat currencies, Joseon Mun relies on a distributed ledger where participants contribute resources to maintain network security and integrity.

The mining process for JSM token involves participants (often called miners or validators) who use their computing power or stake to validate transactions and add new blocks to the blockchain. This decentralized approach began with the launch of the Joseon Mun network, aiming to create a secure, censorship-resistant, and unbannable digital currency for the Joseon nation-state. The mining mechanism is fundamental to maintaining the scarcity, security, and decentralization of JSM, ensuring its continued operation without centralized oversight.

A consensus mechanism is the protocol by which a blockchain network reaches agreement on the validity of transactions and the state of the ledger. For Joseon Mun, the network operates on the Ethereum public blockchain, which currently uses a Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. This means that validators are selected to propose and validate new blocks based on the amount of JSM tokens they have staked, rather than relying on energy-intensive computational work.

The PoS mechanism ensures that all participants in the JSM token network can trust the validity of transactions without a central authority. Joseon Mun's use of PoS is notable for its energy efficiency and faster transaction finality compared to traditional Proof of Work systems. Validators are incentivized to act honestly, as malicious behavior can result in the loss of their staked tokens. This structure effectively prevents attacks such as double-spending or Sybil attacks, as an attacker would need to control a prohibitively large share of the staked JSM tokens to compromise the network.

Compared to other consensus models, JSM's PoS approach offers lower energy consumption, faster block times, and enhanced security through economic incentives.

Since Joseon Mun operates on the Ethereum blockchain using Proof of Stake, mining in the traditional sense (using ASICs or GPUs) is not required. Instead, participants need:

A computer or server capable of running an Ethereum validator node

Sufficient JSM tokens to meet the minimum staking requirement

Validator software compatible with Ethereum PoS, such as Prysm, Lighthouse, or Teku

A secure digital wallet for storing JSM tokens and managing validator keys

Setting up a validator involves:

Installing and configuring the validator software

Depositing the required amount of JSM tokens for staking

Securing the node with proper cybersecurity measures

Maintaining uptime to maximize rewards

Energy consumption for PoS validation is significantly lower than PoW mining, making it more accessible and environmentally friendly. However, reliable internet connectivity and system security remain critical.

Mining JSM (Joseon Mun) offers a unique opportunity to participate in the world's first cyber nation-state through a secure, energy-efficient Proof of Stake mechanism. The tokenomics are structured to support both governance and economic growth, with a transparent distribution model and strong incentives for network validators.