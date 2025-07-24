Spot trading refers to the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies like AgentTank (TANK) at current market prices, with immediate settlement. Unlike derivatives such as futures trading, which involve contracts that settle at a later date, spot trading ensures that traders directly own the underlying asset upon transaction completion. In the TANK AgentTank spot market, orders are matched through an order book system based on price and time priority.

Key advantages of spot trading for TANK AgentTank investors include:

Actual ownership of TANK tokens, enabling participation in the AgentTank ecosystem and related activities.

Common terminology in TANK AgentTank spot trading:

Bid : The highest price a buyer is willing to pay for TANK.

When selecting a platform for TANK AgentTank spot trading, consider the following essential features:

Support for TANK trading pairs : Ensure the platform lists TANK/USDT or other relevant pairs. MEXC offers comprehensive TANK AgentTank trading pairs with high liquidity.

1. Create and Verify Your MEXC Account

Register at www.mexc.com using your email or phone number.

Set a secure password and verify your account via a code sent to your email or phone.

Complete KYC verification by submitting a valid ID document.

2. Deposit Funds into Your MEXC Account

Navigate to "Assets" > "Deposit."

For crypto deposits: Select the desired currency (e.g., USDT), copy the deposit address, and transfer funds from your external wallet.

For fiat deposits: Use available options such as bank card, P2P, or third-party payment providers.

3. Access the TANK AgentTank Spot Trading Interface

Go to "Trade" > "Spot."

Search for the "TANK/USDT" trading pair.

Review the price chart, order book, and recent trade history.

4. Understand the Order Book and Depth Chart

The order book displays current buy (bid) and sell (ask) orders.

The depth chart visualizes market liquidity and potential price impact.

5. Place Different Types of Orders

Limit Order : Set a specific price at which to buy or sell TANK AgentTank.

6. Execute Your Trade

To buy: Enter the amount of TANK AgentTank or use the percentage slider, then confirm the purchase.

To sell: Specify the amount and price, then confirm the sale.

7. Manage Open Orders and View Trade History

Monitor active orders in the "Open Orders" section.

Cancel unfilled orders if necessary.

Track your TANK balance and transaction history in the "Assets" section.

8. Practice Risk Management

Set stop-loss orders to limit potential losses.

Take profits at predetermined levels.

Maintain responsible position sizing, typically risking no more than 1-2% of your portfolio per trade.

Technical Analysis Basics : Analyze candlestick patterns and use indicators such as RSI (Relative Strength Index) and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) to identify trends and entry points.

Emotional Trading Pitfalls : Avoid decisions driven by fear or greed, which can lead to impulsive trades during volatile TANK AgentTank market conditions.

Spot trading AgentTank (TANK) offers direct ownership and flexibility for a range of trading strategies. Success depends on applying sound trading principles, thorough research, and disciplined risk management. MEXC provides the necessary security, liquidity, and advanced tools—including educational resources and diverse order types—to support both new and experienced TANK AgentTank traders in today's dynamic cryptocurrency markets.