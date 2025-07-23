The Origin and Evolution of OVER

OVER is a utility token launched in 2021 that powers the OVER ecosystem, a decentralized platform focused on bridging the physical and digital worlds through augmented reality (AR) and metaverse experiences. At its core, OVER was designed to address the problem of information fragmentation and lack of interoperability in the metaverse and AR space. Unlike traditional centralized metaverse platforms, OVER leverages blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to create a more decentralized, transparent, and user-empowered system for content creators, developers, and users within the OVER network.
OVER was conceived in 2020 by Davide Cuttini, an entrepreneur and technologist with a background in computer vision and AR. Cuttini identified the challenge of fragmented digital experiences and the lack of true ownership for creators in the emerging metaverse while working on AR projects in Europe. After publishing the initial whitepaper titled "OVER: The Decentralized AR Metaverse," Cuttini assembled a team including Diego Di Tommaso, a business strategist with experience in digital transformation, and other experts in blockchain, AR, and community building. Together, they overcame early technical hurdles—such as real-time AR mapping and NFT integration—by developing proprietary algorithms and leveraging open-source blockchain protocols. This collaborative approach enabled the OVER token ecosystem to offer a solution that empowers users to own, trade, and monetize digital assets in a decentralized AR environment.
Looking ahead, OVER is focused on mainstream adoption and ecosystem expansion within the rapidly evolving metaverse and AR landscape. The upcoming OVER 2.0 update, planned for late 2025, will introduce enhanced creator tools, improved AR mapping, and integration with additional blockchain networks. The OVER team envisions expanding into new market segments such as digital tourism and education, representing a significant growth opportunity for the OVER token. Long-term, OVER aims to become the standard for decentralized AR applications, guided by principles of decentralization, user empowerment, and innovation.
From its origins addressing the fragmentation of digital and physical experiences to becoming a leading decentralized AR platform, OVER's evolution showcases the innovative vision of its founders.
