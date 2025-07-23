The Network Structure and Decentralization Benefits of MIU

MIU is a cat-themed, community-driven meme token built on the Sui Network, designed to blend the fun of meme culture with practical blockchain utility. The architecture of MIU represents a distributed blockchain network leveraging the Sui blockchain's high-speed, low-cost transactions, and advanced security. Unlike centralized systems, MIU employs a fully distributed ledger maintained across a global network of independent nodes.
The MIU network consists of several core components:
Node types in the MIU ecosystem include:
In MIU, decentralization refers to the distribution of control across a global network, eliminating reliance on central authorities. This is achieved through cryptographic verification and a community-driven governance model that ensures no single entity can dominate the network.
Power is distributed via a token-based governance system:
MIU's decentralized model delivers several advantages:
MIU leverages several technical features to ensure decentralized operations:
There are several ways to join the MIU network:
MIU's decentralized architecture provides unmatched security and censorship resistance by distributing power across a global network of nodes.
