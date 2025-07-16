The Network Structure and Decentralization Benefits of MEER

The architecture of MEER (Qitmeer Network) represents a distributed blockchain network built upon advanced cryptographic principles. Unlike centralized systems, MEER employs a fully distributed ledger maintained across a global array of independent nodes. The MEER network is structured with several core components:
Node types within the MEER ecosystem include:
The network is powered by the MeerDAG consensus protocol, a hybrid mechanism that combines Layer 1 and Layer 2 solutions. This design addresses challenges such as block size limitations and network congestion, significantly improving MEER's throughput and scalability while maintaining security and decentralization.
In MEER, decentralization refers to the distribution of control across a global network rather than relying on any central authority. This is achieved through cryptographic verification and a democratic governance model that ensures no single entity can dominate the MEER network.
Power is distributed via a token-based governance system, where MEER token holders receive voting rights proportional to their stake. This creates a self-regulating ecosystem in which protocol changes require majority approval from the MEER community. Validators play a crucial role by:
Their staked MEER tokens act as a financial incentive for honest behavior, as malicious actions can result in the loss of their stake through slashing mechanisms.
MEER implements several advanced protocols and technologies to ensure decentralized operations:
MEER's decentralized architecture delivers unmatched security and censorship resistance by distributing power across a global network of independent nodes.
