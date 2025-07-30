Crypto-Forex perpetual futures are financial derivatives that allow investors to speculate on the price movements of cryptocurrencies, both upward and downward, without actually owning orCrypto-Forex perpetual futures are financial derivatives that allow investors to speculate on the price movements of cryptocurrencies, both upward and downward, without actually owning or
Learn/Beginner's Guides/Futures/How to Trad...res on MEXC

How to Trade Crypto-Forex Perpetual Futures on MEXC

Beginner
Jul 30, 2025MEXC
0m
Share to
#Futures#Beginners
Polytrade
TRADE$0.07557-8.02%
Mode Network
MODE$0.0011149-9.02%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02187+4.79%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
FC Barcelona FT
BAR$0.8593+0.52%

Crypto-Forex perpetual futures are financial derivatives that allow investors to speculate on the price movements of cryptocurrencies, both upward and downward, without actually owning or transferring the underlying digital assets.

1. Key Features of Crypto-Forex Perpetual Futures Trading


Compared to traditional forex trading, crypto-forex perpetual futures offer the following advantages:

Low Entry Barrier: Easy account setup with the ability to trade small amounts.
High Liquidity and 24/7 Trading: Crypto markets never close, allowing trading at any time.
Hedge Mode: Go long (bullish) or short (bearish) to profit in either market condition.
Leverage Support: Enables larger position sizes with smaller capital outlays, increasing potential gains.

2. How to Find Forex Perpetual Futures on MEXC


On the MEXC homepage, click on the Markets tab in the top navigation bar. Scroll down the Markets page, and under the Futures category, you will find the Forex section.



MEXC currently supports Forex Perpetual Futures for major currencies including the Euro (EUR), British Pound (GBP), Australian Dollar (AUD), Turkish Lira (TRY), Swiss Franc (CHF), Brazilian Real (BRL), Japanese Yen (JPY), and Canadian Dollar (CAD).

Please note: Forex Perpetual Futures trading may not be available in certain countries or regions. For the most accurate and up-to-date availability, please refer to the information displayed on the trading page.

3. How to Trade Forex Perpetual Futures on MEXC


Click the Trade button to access the corresponding Forex Perpetual Futures trading page. In the order panel, choose your preferred order type, adjust the leverage multiplier, enter the quantity, and select either Open Long or Open Short to open a position.

For detailed information on Futures trading, please refer to the following guides:


Alternatively, you can directly enter the name of the Forex Perpetual Future you wish to trade into the search bar. Click on the corresponding pair to access its trading page, then proceed to place your order.


On the MEXC platform, crypto-forex trading is available through both Futures and Spot markets. If you're concerned about the volatility of Futures trading, you may opt for Spot trading, which typically carries lower risk. Regardless of your preferred trading method, MEXC offers a variety of options and comprehensive guides to help you seize market opportunities and grow your assets.

Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.

Popular Articles

Quick Guide to Futures Information Terminology and Trade Futures with Confidence

Quick Guide to Futures Information Terminology and Trade Futures with Confidence

When you open the MEXC Futures trading interface, what greets you isn't just the dynamic candlestick chart, but also rows of constantly changing data and professional terms: Index Price, Fair Price, F

Spot Trading vs. Futures Trading: A Beginner's Guide to Determining Which is Right for You

Spot Trading vs. Futures Trading: A Beginner's Guide to Determining Which is Right for You

As the cryptocurrency market continues to mature, the diversification of trading tools has become a key factor in building robust investment strategies. Among global mainstream crypto exchanges, MEXC

Futures FAQ: 10 Questions to Kickstart Crypto Futures Trading

Futures FAQ: 10 Questions to Kickstart Crypto Futures Trading

The cryptocurrency market is highly volatile and fast-paced. Futures trading, as an efficient and flexible derivative tool, is increasingly favored by users. This article addresses the 10 most common

3 Key Prices in Futures Trading: What Are Index Price, Fair Price, and Last Price?

3 Key Prices in Futures Trading: What Are Index Price, Fair Price, and Last Price?

When accessing the MEXC Futures trading interface, you’ll see that the charts and order book reflect more than a single price. In reality, three key prices play a critical role in shaping your trading

Related Articles

Quick Guide to Futures Information Terminology and Trade Futures with Confidence

Quick Guide to Futures Information Terminology and Trade Futures with Confidence

When you open the MEXC Futures trading interface, what greets you isn't just the dynamic candlestick chart, but also rows of constantly changing data and professional terms: Index Price, Fair Price, F

Spot Trading vs. Futures Trading: A Beginner's Guide to Determining Which is Right for You

Spot Trading vs. Futures Trading: A Beginner's Guide to Determining Which is Right for You

As the cryptocurrency market continues to mature, the diversification of trading tools has become a key factor in building robust investment strategies. Among global mainstream crypto exchanges, MEXC

Futures FAQ: 10 Questions to Kickstart Crypto Futures Trading

Futures FAQ: 10 Questions to Kickstart Crypto Futures Trading

The cryptocurrency market is highly volatile and fast-paced. Futures trading, as an efficient and flexible derivative tool, is increasingly favored by users. This article addresses the 10 most common

3 Key Prices in Futures Trading: What Are Index Price, Fair Price, and Last Price?

3 Key Prices in Futures Trading: What Are Index Price, Fair Price, and Last Price?

When accessing the MEXC Futures trading interface, you’ll see that the charts and order book reflect more than a single price. In reality, three key prices play a critical role in shaping your trading

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus