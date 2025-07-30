How to Buy CROWN2 on MEXC: A Detailed Guide

CROWN2 is the utility token of the Photo Finish™ LIVE ecosystem, developed by Third Time Games, also known as Crown by Third Time. Built on the Solana blockchain, CROWN2 empowers users to own and operate virtual horse racing tracks, stake tokens for rewards, and participate in a decentralized digital horse racing experience. With its unique integration into a real-money, skill-based gaming environment, CROWN2 offers significant investment potential for both crypto beginners and experienced traders. The token has attracted attention from retail traders and gaming enthusiasts due to its innovative use case, scalable staking solutions, and strong community engagement within the Crown by Third Time ecosystem.

MEXC stands as one of the most trusted global cryptocurrency exchanges, with a solid reputation built on robust security protocols, comprehensive risk management systems, and regular security audits. For CROWN2 traders, MEXC offers distinct advantages including high liquidity, competitive trading fees starting at just 0.1%, and fast transaction processing.

Before you can buy CROWN2 tokens from Crown by Third Time, you need to create a secure MEXC account. Visit the MEXC.com website or download the MEXC app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, then click on the "Register" button in the top-right corner. You can register using your email address, mobile phone number, or Google/Apple/MetaMask/Telegram accounts.

After registration, enhance your account security by enabling Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), setting up a strong unique password, and verifying your identity through KYC. The KYC verification process on MEXC is straightforward and typically completes within 24 hours, requiring a government-issued ID, proof of address, and a selfie holding your ID.

To fund your account for purchasing CROWN2, MEXC provides various options including credit/debit card purchases, bank transfers, P2P trading, and crypto deposits from external wallets. For those new to the platform, the credit/debit card option offers the most convenient and immediate way to get started with CROWN2 trading.

The MEXC trading interface is designed to be intuitive yet feature-rich, with essential components including the order book, price chart, trading history, and order placement panel. Before placing your first CROWN2 trade, familiarize yourself with these elements and the different order types available.

For crypto beginners looking to buy CROWN2 tokens quickly, MEXC's credit/debit card option provides a straightforward pathway. After logging into your account, navigate to the "Buy Crypto" section accessible from the top navigation menu or homepage. From the list of available cryptocurrencies, select CROWN2 as your desired asset. The purchase process consists of 4 simple steps:

Enter the CROWN2 amount you wish to purchase or the fiat amount you want to spend. Select your preferred payment currency (USD, EUR, GBP, etc.). Choose your payment method and enter your card details. Review the transaction details, including the CROWN2 amount, exchange rate, and applicable fees.

After confirming your purchase, you'll need to complete 3D Secure verification if required by your bank. The transaction typically processes within minutes, and you can monitor the status in your "Orders" or "Transaction History" section.

To minimize fees when using this method, consider purchasing during off-peak hours, buying larger amounts to reduce the percentage impact of fixed fees, and checking if any promotional fee discounts are currently available.

For more experienced users or those seeking better rates, trading Crown by Third Time's CROWN2 on the MEXC spot market is the preferred method. First, you'll need to fund your account with a base currency like USDT, which can be purchased directly on MEXC or transferred from another wallet.

To begin trading, navigate to the "Spot Trading" section and use the search function to find the desired CROWN2 trading pair, typically CROWN2/USDT. The trading interface will display real-time price movements, trading volume, and order book depth for CROWN2.

MEXC offers multiple order types for CROWN2 trading:

Market orders for immediate execution at the best available price

for immediate execution at the best available price Limit orders to buy CROWN2 at a specific price or better

After your order executes, your CROWN2 balance will appear in your MEXC Spot wallet. From here, you can choose to continue trading, hold for potential appreciation, or transfer to an external wallet for long-term storage.

Beyond the standard purchasing methods, MEXC offers additional ways to acquire and maximize your CROWN2 holdings. The P2P trading platform connects buyers and sellers directly, allowing you to purchase CROWN2 using bank transfers, mobile payments, or other local payment options in your region, often with lower fees than credit card purchases.

For traders seeking amplified exposure to Crown by Third Time's CROWN2 price movements, MEXC provides CROWN2 futures contracts with leverage up to 125x, enabling you to maximize potential returns while committing less capital. The USDT-M and COIN-M futures options give flexibility in how you approach CROWN2 derivatives trading.

CROWN2 holders can also benefit from staking opportunities on MEXC, earning passive income through annual percentage yields (APY). Additionally, MEXC regularly hosts trading competitions, airdrops, and launchpad events for CROWN2 and related projects, providing opportunities to acquire tokens at preferential rates or win token rewards.

MEXC offers multiple secure pathways to acquire CROWN2 tokens from Crown by Third Time based on your needs and experience level. To protect your investment, always enable all available security features and consider withdrawing significant holdings to a hardware wallet. Beginners may prefer direct card purchases, while experienced traders will benefit from the advanced features of spot trading. Whether you're investing for short-term gains or long-term holding, MEXC provides a secure and user-friendly platform for your CROWN2 journey. After your purchase, explore staking and Earn products to maximize your digital asset potential.