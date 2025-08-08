Getting Started with Elympics - Building the New Era of Entertainment









1) Elympics is an entertainment infrastructure, bridging brands & IPs to Play2Win mini-games across superapps and social platforms.

2) Elympics SDK allows developers to build skill-based games, incorporating core esports features such as real-time synchronization, skill-based matchmaking, lobby management, server hosting, and autoscaling, all without the need for prior blockchain experience.

3) Players can earn token rewards by winning matches, enabling true Play2Win mechanics in an ecosystem that supports multiple formats including free matches, paid challenges, and official tournaments.

4) Tokenomics are designed to balance the interests of players, developers, creating a sustainable ecosystem through entry fees, token distribution mechanisms, and developer revenue sharing.

5) Elympics aims to build the world's largest Web3 network focused on multiplatform entertainment infrastructure, with future plans to introduce agentic gaming, a decentralized game hosting network with nodes, games, launchpad and much more.





SDK and infrastructure layer that allows developers to build blockchain-based, skill-based mini-games, but its ambitions stretch well beyond game development tools. Elympics aims to become a foundational layer for entertainment by bringing IP and consumer brands to the onchain world without the need to launch tokens, manage wallets, or navigate standard blockchain UX that many users may find daunting.





The infrastructure is designed to support:

Seamless onboarding of IPs and brands into W eb3

Skill-based PvP games that reward real performance and skill

Multiplatform deployment through Telegram, Coinbase Wallet, and soon other social apps

Token-based prize pools that settle onchain













As digital fandom becomes a dominant force in the era of social consumer engagement, entertainment IPs are actively exploring new ways to tap into Web3. Elympics offers these brands a way to integrate with blockchain-based gaming without issuing tokens or requiring advanced technical expertise from their teams.





Well-known projects such as Pudgy Penguins are already experimenting with this kind of model by connecting audiences through casual, skill-based games rooted in social environments not limited only to Web3.





For IPs, this opens new monetization paths like brand-based tournaments, timed mini-game events, or community leaderboards, all while maintaining brand and IP integrity.













One of the core differentiators for Elympics is its one-of-a-kind Play2Win model. Unlike play-to-earn games that often struggle with unsustainable token emissions, bot abuse, and other issues, Play2Win focuses on competitive fairness and sustainable economics.





Here's how the model works:

Players pay an entry fee in ELP (Elympics' native token) to join a game

Winners are awarded from a pooled prize fund

A portion of every fee is distributed to developers, tournament creators, protocols, and other parties

This revenue-sharing framework aligns incentives across the board without relying on inflationary rewards or speculative hype.













Apple Pay or Google Pay. For players, one of the key innovations is wallet abstraction. Elympics lowers the entry threshold by enabling users to join games via social accounts on platforms they already use like Telegram , and fund participation in the ecosystem through familiar tools like





Once in the game, prizes can be claimed in fiat or stablecoins, simplifying the user journey while keeping the core transaction layer onchain. This kind of frictionless onboarding is essential for reaching broader mobile and casual gaming audiences and becoming the core of the new entertainment ecosystem.









Feature Module Description Gameplay SDK The core module most commonly used during development. A Unity-native framework and toolkit designed to help you build secure, competitive games with minimal development overhead. Lobby & Matchmaking System Manages player menus and supports both social matchmaking and automated matching. The system learns your game rules and uses machine learning to deliver more engaging match experiences. PlayPad SDK Authentication Provides simple and secure player identity verification. Whether your game is deployed on browsers, Telegram, or as a standalone app, it abstracts away authentication so you can focus on game development. Cloud Deployment & Hosting A fully managed global hosting solution with zero maintenance. Includes build hosting, on-demand match servers, and scalable environments to support players worldwide. Web3 Monetization Features Enables player rewards and monetization through competitive smart contracts built on EVM and TON. Use built-in templates or integrate custom decentralized tournament contracts to quickly enable on-chain competition. Telegram Bot Integration Deploy your game directly to Telegram and generate a custom bot to boost player retention, visibility, and engagement within your Telegram community. External API Access Use simple HTTP Hooks to implement custom backend features like player progression systems, match result syncing, and more. Dynamic Leaderboard System Ensures fair competition even in asynchronous gameplay modes. Built on Elympics’ authoritative server architecture for secure, trustworthy results. Honor Points System Incentivizes participation and retention through a points and honor mechanism for both players and developers, fostering a competitive and healthy ecosystem. PlayPad A front-end interface connected to your game build, managing user authentication and tournament participation. Automatically enabled upon deployment to Elympics Cloud. Player Dashboard Players can explore all games in the Elympics ecosystem (including yours), manage identities, and configure personal account settings. Developer Console Configure game settings, choose server clusters, and set up matchmaking logic to prepare for launch. CLI Tool For those who prefer command-line environments or need to automate deployment and management tasks, a dedicated CLI tool is available.









Elympics merges blockchain and multiplayer competitive gaming by combining on-chain match results with winner-based reward distribution, creating a secure blockchain-based economy.





On-chain match results mean that every official match result is recorded on the blockchain, creating the environment where:

Players cannot falsify their performance records

All match outcomes are publicly visible and verifiable

Community-based refereeing and decentralized audits become possible





On top of this, Elympics supports a zero-sum game model. In a match between two players, the winner receives a reward, while the loser pays a certain amount of tokens as an "entry fee" or "stake." It resembles a fair esports duel, where the winner gains not only honor but real earnings. Players can also join free-to-play matches, where consistent wins earn ranking points that lead to rewards on the leaderboard, and steady climb-up towards the top.









All interactions within the Elympics ecosystem revolve around ELP, the ecosystems' native utility token. ELP plays multiple roles, such as:





1) Fuels the value loop between all ecosystem participants, capturing upside from every interaction on the protocol.

2) Elympics Network key features access is token-gated with ELP for core participants: game developers and node operators

3) ELP stakers are getting token-gated access to reward campaigns. The more tokens staked and the longer the lock, the more opportunities for stakers

4) A portion of protocol fees is used for ELP token buybacks, further supporting long-term value.

5) Elympics allows players to lock ELP, enabling instant entry into matches without waiting for transaction confirmations.

6) Players can access premium features (i.e. Review Requests) by burning ELP tokens.

7) Games are required to lock ELP to rent network security and provide game operability





This way, rather than being another tool for speculation, ELP is integrated directly into gameplay mechanics by anchoring its value in activity and usage of the ecosystem.













Total Supply: 3,500,000,000 ELP

Circulating Supply at TGE: 24.60%

Full Token Release: Reaches total supply over 30 months

Allocation Category Percentage Description Core Contributors 14% Reserved for the core builders and visionaries driving the development, growth, and long-term success of the Elympics protocol. Early Backers 11% Allocated to trusted partners and investors who provided crucial funding and support during the early stages of the project. Strategic Round 12% Allocated to strategic partners and investors aligned with Elympics' long-term vision and ecosystem goals. Community Sale & Airdrop 4.5% Used to reward early community participants and support initial token distribution across the network. IDO 1.5% Reserved for participants of the pre-TGE token presale on a dedicated launchpad. Liquidity 10% Ensures active trading, reduced slippage, and supports listings and market depth on major exchanges. Ecosystem & Network Growth 28% Dedicated to ecosystem expansion through developer incentives, marketing campaigns, user reward programs, and overall protocol outreach. Reserve 19% Secured for future strategic opportunities, product development, technological innovation, and long-term sustainability of the protocol.













Allocation Category Cliff (Months) Vesting Period (Months) TGE Unlock (%) Allocation Share (%) Core Contributors 6 24 0% 14% Early Backers 4 12 20% 11% Strategic Round 3 6 20% 12% Community Sale & Airdrop 0 3 30% 4.5% IDO 0 3 40% 1.5% Ecosystem & Network Growth 0 30 5% 28% Liquidity 0 0 100% 10% Reserve 0 24 35% 19%

















Use Case Description Game Access Developers must lock a certain amount of ELP to access Elympics infrastructure and monetize their games. Node Operations Node operators are required to stake ELP to host and validate matches, and in return can earn rewards. Gameplay Verification ELP can be used to verify match results via oracles or to initiate replay reviews. Some of these actions may involve token burning. Premium Features Locking ELP unlocks privileged features such as faster matchmaking, higher-stake prize pools, and improved reputation scores that influence match priority. Staking & Airdrops Users can stake ELP into vaults to participate in token airdrops launched by games, the protocol, or ecosystem partners. Revenue Buybacks The protocol treasury will use platform revenue to repurchase ELP from the market to help stabilize token value. Governance ELP holders can vote on protocol upgrades, community proposals, and ecosystem fund allocations. Token-Gated Data Access

Access to real-time gameplay data (e.g. for AI tools, livestream platforms, or third-party services) requires holding or spending ELP.













Within the Elympics ecosystem, the core driver of development is the Elympics SDK. It offers developers a comprehensive and user-friendly suite of tools to quickly integrate multiplayer features into their games, without the need to build complex backend infrastructure from scratch.





With built-in real-time matchmaking, anti-cheat mechanisms, and scalable cloud server support, the Elympics SDK allows developers to focus on gameplay design rather than multiplayer logic, security concerns, or server deployment. This significantly accelerates development and makes game launches way easier in a shorter time.





Whether deploying on TON, Base or other chains, the SDK makes building blockchain-enabled games a lot easier, allowing developers to focus entirely on designing the next viral hit while Elympics manages the complex backend. In addition, the Elympics SDK offers several key advantages that make development even easier:





Plug-and-play : With robust multiplayer infrastructure, reward settlement systems, and plug-and-play UI components, developers can drastically reduce time-to-market for social PvP games.

No Blockchain Experience : Even developers with no prior blockchain knowledge can easily build games and integrate reward mechanisms using modular SDK components.

Automated Cloud Deployment : No manual server setup is needed. Games are automatically deployed across global nodes, ensuring smooth online performance for players worldwide.

Comprehensive Security: Developers can access a full suite of security tools, such as anti-cheat systems, AI-powered fair matchmaking, and on-chain verifiable match results, ensuring a fair and trusted competitive environment.





With these capabilities, the Elympics SDK not only lowers the barrier to entry for Web3 game development, but also provides developers with a secure, efficient, and scalable environment for creation, experimentation, and bringing ideas for viral games to life.









Elympics is building the entertainment rails for the next era of blockchain adoption by powering skill-based, blockchain-enabled mini-games across superapps, wallets, and social platforms.





Rather than focusing solely on decentralization or competitive gaming infrastructure, Elympics aims to become the layer where IP, developers, and players meet to engage in competitive forms of entertainment. Through its SDK, developers can integrate reward systems, multiplayer matchmaking, anti-cheat measures, and an entire suite of security solutions without needing prior blockchain experience or backend complexity.





The ecosystem supports major networks (TON and Base integrated, more chains upcoming), while enabling distribution through apps like Telegram and soon also Coinbase Wallet, unlocking easy access to blockchain-based gaming for everyday users.





With growing traction from IPs and partner ecosystems, Elympics is redefining how Web3 gaming scales, by embedding it directly into the flow of digital entertainment and turning every game into a shareable, onchain experience.







