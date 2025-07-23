Blockchain Technology Explained: The Underlying Architecture of TERM

Blockchain technology is a distributed ledger system that enables secure, transparent, and immutable record-keeping across a network of computers. At its core, blockchain consists of blocks of data linked chronologically in a chain, with each block containing transaction records that are verified through cryptographic methods rather than by a central authority. The relationship between blockchain and TERM is fundamental, as TERM operates on a public blockchain. This underlying blockchain technology provides TERM with robust security features, decentralization advantages, and transparency capabilities that distinguish it from traditional financial systems. Unlike conventional databases managed by a single entity, TERM's blockchain distributes data across thousands of nodes worldwide, making it resistant to censorship, fraud, and single points of failure.
