Trade U.S. stock movements using crypto as margin—zero barriers, maximum flexibility
Stock Futures Pairs
More trading pairs will be added in the future to meet diverse user needs.
24 Hours
48 Hours
72 Hours
Key Features
Lowest Trading Fees
Experience ultra-competitive trading fees with maker as low as 0.00% and taker as low as 0.00% on US Stock Futures pairs.
Synchronized with U.S. Trading Hours
Trade in sync with the real U.S. stock market for an authentic trading experience.
Industry-Leading Market Depth
Comprehensive liquidity ensures stable pricing during market volatility, minimizing slippage for better trade execution
Consistent with Perpetual Futures Experience
Seamless transition—same trading interface and experience as Perpetual Futures, with no extra learning curve.
FAQ
Q1: How is the funding rate charged?
MEXC Stock Futures currently waive funding fees—there is no holding cost.
Q2: How is PNL calculated?
Formula: PNL = (Closing Price - Entry Price) × Leverage × Number of Shares × Direction (Long = +1, Short = -1)Examples:1) Profit from a long position: Buy 1 share of Apple (AAPL) at $100 (assuming a contract represents 1 share), and close at $105. Profit = (105 - 100) × 1 × 1 = $52) Profit from a short position: Sell 1 share of Tesla (TSLA) at $200, and close at $195. Profit = (195 - 200) × 1 × 1 × (−1) = $5
Q3: How is liquidation triggered?
MEXC adopts a risk management mechanism consistent with mainstream Perpetual Futures:1) The system continuously monitors the maintenance margin rate.2) Margin is calculated based on the fair price.3) If the margin rate falls below the preset liquidation threshold, the system will automatically trigger liquidation to limit potential losses.
Q4: How is the fair price for Stock Futures determined?
The fair price is based on the latest transaction price of the underlying U.S. stock.
Q5: What margin mode is supported for Stock Futures?
Only isolated margin mode is supported.
Q6: Can I trade Stock Futures during market closure?
During closure periods, users may cancel unfilled orders and add margin, but cannot place new orders or close existing positions. To avoid potential losses from price volatility, it is advised to close positions before the market closes. Trading hours align with the NYSE and NASDAQ schedules, including holidays.
Q7: Do Stock Futures support leverage?
MEXC Stock Futures support leverage of up to 5x. Leveraged trading increases both potential profits and risks, including the possibility of liquidation or negative balance. Users are encouraged to exercise caution when selecting a leverage rate.
Q8: How are positions handled during stock splits or reverse splits?
In the event of stock splits, reverse splits, or dividend adjustments, the platform will initiate early settlement of open positions to prevent unexpected volatility. Trading will resume normally after settlement. Users are encouraged to monitor official announcements for updates.