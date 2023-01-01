1. Participants will be disqualified if actions such as wash trading, order matching, multi-account operations, or self-trading are detected.

2. Participants will be disqualified if the use of identical trading strategies is detected.

3. Participants will be disqualified if frequent order placements and cancellations within the same minute are detected.

4. Participants will be disqualified if multiple accounts are operated from the same IP address. All users under the same IP will be disqualified.

5. Market maker accounts and institutional sub-accounts are not eligible to participate in this event.

6. MEXC reserves the right for final interpretation of the event rules, including but not limited to risks related to trading, funds, and collusion.